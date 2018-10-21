3 free agents who could soon appear in the WWE

We could soon see these stars in a WWE ring

The WWE continued it's aggressive push towards signing free agents this week by acquiring a number of talents for its performance centre. These included well known wrestlers such as Mia Yim and Chelsea Green, both of whom were among the best free agent female wrestlers available.

Most big name wrestlers outside the WWE are signed to a specific company such as Impact or NJPW, however a few seasoned veterans remain on the open market. Here are three of the best free agents the WWE could sign over the next few months.

#3 Tyrus

Tyrus had a great time in Impact Wrestling

Tyrus forged a successful career in Impact Wrestling despite his underwhelming run as 'Brodus Clay' in the WWE. In Impact, the 44-year-old formed a hugely successful partnership with EC3, and this duo provided the company with some of its best content in 2015.

Despite not being the best in ring performer, Tyrus has proven himself a good talker during promos, and he was among the most popular wrestlers during his time in the Impact Zone.

He made a brief return to wrestling in 2018, however he has largely been away from the ring since he left Impact in 2017. A final run in the WWE would be a fitting way to end his career, and a link up with EC3 would be beneficial for both wrestlers.

#2 James Storm

The Cowboy had a brief run with the WWE in 2015

In his nearly two decades career, The Cowboy has completed just two matches for the WWE. This came during a brief run on NXT in 2015, as Storm quickly returned to Impact Wrestling.

Storm has been finished with Impact for the best part of a year now, and he continues to speak about his desire to have a run in the WWE. Storm has got himself into the best shape of his career, and his ability to get himself over as both a heel and babyface means that he would be a great pickup for the WWE.

