3 future husbands who wrestled their wives and 2 future wives who beat wrestled husbands

Abhishek Kundu 21 Oct 2018

You never know who you might end up marrying

In contrast to the real sports, intergender and mixed tag team wrestling are pretty common things in simulated combat. Women have no fear of being pitted against men as long as they feel comfortable.

Needless to say, in professional wrestling, you require a high level of understanding and coordination with your adversary to avoid any sort of injuries. However, these pairs of wrestlers not only had brilliant chemistry in the ring but also in their real life. Moreover, they even married each other later on.

Without any further ado, here are 3 future husbands who wrestled their wives, and 2 future wives who wrestled their husbands.

#5 Wife who wrestled her husband: Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae got the better of Johnny Gargano at Absolute Intense Wrestling in an Intergender match

After transitioning into the PG era, WWE has refrained from being involved in one-on-one intergender matches to avoid complaints of domestic violence. The fans can only get a glimpse of it if James Ellsworth interferes and assists Carmella in a match.

However, the independent circuit isn't PG. Apart from the deathmatches, intergender wrestling is the most anticipated type of wrestling there, and Candice LeRae is no stranger to it. The former PWG World Tag Team Champion got the opportunity to face industry stalwarts like Adam Cole, Rich Swann, and her husband Johnny Gargano one-on-one.

Johnny Gargano got the upper hand in their earlier encounter at PWG BOLA 2014 quarterfinals. The former NXT Tag Team Champion seemed overconfident and allowed her to get some offense early on the game.

Candice took the opportunity and delivered a Canadian Destroyer off the top rope and Gargano Escape to him in the early minutes. After some back and forth action, Candice walked away with the victory courtesy of a fruit roll-up.

