3 Glaring Reasons Why The Shield Is Doomed To Fail

David Marquez FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.23K // 08 Oct 2018, 08:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield is doomed to be broken sooner than you think!

After debuting on the WWE main roster back in 2012, The Shield went on to achieve tremendous success as a faction -- cementing themselves as one of the greatest professional wrestling stables of all time. Love them or hate 'em, The Hounds of Justice ruled the WWE Universe with an iron fist from 2012, until Seth Rollins betrayed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in 2014.

The trio then went their separate ways, with Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose all subsequently finding monumental success as singles competitors in the WWE. In fact, each member of The Shield has enjoyed individual runs with World Championships in the WWE.

After The Shield reunion which took place last year was abruptly cut short due to injury issues, they're now back together following Ambrose having made his long-awaited in-ring comeback earlier this year. However, the friction within the group that was once thick as thieves, is apparent to almost everyone in professional wrestling...Today, we are going to be looking at the 3 glaring reasons why The Shield is doomed to fail (this one's gonna get heated!)...

#3 Roman Reigns: The Root of The Shield's problems

Roman Reigns is the root of The Shield possibly splitting soon

Let's face it, Roman Reigns may either rank as one of the most beloved amongst some, whereas the most hated among a few other sections of fans. To put it bluntly, it depends on whom you question regarding the same...Notwithstanding, The Big Dog is indeed the WWE's reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion.

Reigns is the focal point of the WWE's ongoing top storylines, and it'd be a huge error to think that the company's current stance would change anytime soon. After all, although Reigns may get booed by certain hardcore pro-wrestling fans in the US, the numbers don't lie, and The Big Dog's global fan-following seems to far outweigh the boos he receives in the States. Considering that, expect the WWE to shift the focus from The Shield -- as a group -- once again to Reigns as the shining diamond of the RAW brand.

In other words, The Shield will disband very soon (much sooner than you may imagine), so as to ensure that the spotlight firmly rests on the leader of the Roman Empire...

