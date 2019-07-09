×
3 great segments we can see on WWE Raw (08-July-2019)

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
513   //    09 Jul 2019, 01:05 IST

Who comes to help Roman Reigns and what else can happen?
Who comes to help Roman Reigns and what else can happen?

WWE Raw is now edgier than ever and thanks to the creative acumen of Paul Heyman, we witnessed one of the best shows from the red brand in recent years. From a mundane storyline to some hard-hitting action at the start of last week's show, the work seems to be going a notch higher with every passing day.

This week, we have some guest partners and some match stipulations that are good enough to keep us intrigued, but knowing the creative skill of The Advocate, one would have to wait and see what happens when the show comes on the air.

While none of what I write has been confirmed, I am speculating that the appended 3 things can happen on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#3 Drake Maverick gets swerved when R-Truth serves

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is on vacation and enjoying his honeymoon, but as R Truth said on SmackDown, the 24/7 Champion is in San Antonio, Texas. Now that he knows the location, could the former champion visit the hotel that the champ is have his dinner at and instead of serving him, swerve him?

While a championship changing hands doesn't seem to take place, it would set the stage for a great storyline. After all who wouldn't want to see Truth crash the current champion's honeymoon, as he did his wedding. The segment started off something phenomenal, and these two along with the brilliance of Paul can make the storyline even better than ever before.

We all know by now that Vince is always supportive of Truth's character and his ability to create humor out of anything and also make it relevant. This may be one of the reasons why involving a genius like Paul in a storyline will be a great idea.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Street Profits AJ Styles Bray Wyatt
