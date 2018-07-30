3 great stables Randy Orton has been part of in the WWE

The Legend Killer!

Randy Orton is as good as it gets when it comes to pro wrestling. Orton is the youngest WWE Champion in history, and just couldn't go downhill from there, Randy Orton always carried a certain mysticism behind the historic character that he has portrayed for around two decades now.

The Legend Killer who acquired the moniker when he started disrespecting every Hall of Famer and wrestling veterans, has come a long way into the business to establish himself as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history.

Over the course of his career, Randy Orton has been a part of some of the most famous and remembered stables in the history of WWE. That being said, Randy Orton is someone who can just rope in a few average card wrestlers and still make his stable look the most distinguished among all.

#1 Evolution

Randy Orton joined the stable called Evolution way back in 2002. The stable consisted of legendary Ric Flair, Triple H and a newcomer at that time - Batista. It was at this time that Randy Orton found himself a new moniker - The Legend Killer, and started what was one of the most interesting feuds in WWE.

The Legend vs Legend Killer bouts were interesting as well as backed with great storytelling and amazing in ring performances. Randy Orton squared off against Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley, giving amazing performances.

It was during his time with Evolution that Randy Orton became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion, a Championship belt he would later disband to unify it with WWE to become the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

After Randy Orton became the Champion, this did not go down well with the members of Evolution, and Randy Orton was attacked by Triple H, leading to the band being disbanded.

