3 heel & 2 face turns that should happen in WWE in 2019

WWE is going through quite a few changes backstage as well as in the ring, and we expect them to keep improving their product in light of competition that they face from the likes of AEW.

The next big PPV in 2019 is Survivor Series before WWE builds up towards Royal Rumble in January next year. Between now and the end of the year, we could see quite a few character changes, as well as heel and face turns in WWE.

Let's take a look at 3 heel & 2 face turns that should happen in WWE in 2019:

#5 Braun Strowman - Heel

Braun Strowman is one-half of the RAW tag team champions

2019 did not turn out to be the year that Braun Strowman hoped he would have in WWE. The Monster Among Men was touted to win at least one big title this year, but all he has won so far is the RAW Tag Team titles with Seth Rollins.

Strowman will get a shot at Rollins' Universal title at Clash of Champions, and it will be interesting to see if WWE pulls a heel turn for Strowman, and elongates his feud with Rollins on WWE television.

The former Money in the Bank contract winner needs to win a singles title very soon to show that he could be one of the top men in WWE, and put to bed rumours that he is not a good worker and that he is not committed to the cause.

Strowman turning heel would be good for WWE as there are few heels over on the red brand, and not enough legitimate opponents for current Universal champion Seth Rollins.

The Monster Among Men last turned heel in 2018 when he sided with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, but that alliance was short-lived over on RAW.

