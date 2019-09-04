WWE News: Sasha Banks comments after attack on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News // 04 Sep 2019, 09:19 IST

Bayley and Banks attack Charlotte

On tonight's SmackDown Live, Sasha Banks and Bayley attacked Charlotte Flair with a bunch of chair shots, similar to their attack on WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch on last night's Raw. Banks posted a tweet soon after, indicating that there's no stronger connection than her bond with Bayley.

The Boss 'N' Hug Connection reunites

Banks recently returned to WWE after a long hiatus that kicked off following her WrestleMania 35 loss to the IIconics. She turned heel upon returning, and attacked an injured Natalya in the process. Banks then delivered a string of chair shots to Lynch.

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch teamed up with WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley, to take on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The match came to an abrupt end when Sasha Banks came out and attacked Lynch. Bayley quickly interfered and hinted at stopping The Boss from continuing the attack, but then turned heel in a shocking fashion and launched an attack on Becky.

The Boss 'N' Hug Connection has reunited again, and they didn't stop at that. Tonight, the opening segment of the blue show saw Bayley and Sasha Banks attacking Charlotte Flair in the same manner as last night's beatdown on Lynch. Charlotte is all set to face Bayley at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV, with the WWE SmackDown Live Women's title on the line.

Banks' reaction to the attacks

Banks took to Twitter soon after, and posted photos of the attacks on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She added a caption to the post, stating: "Because there’s no stronger connection". Here's Sasha's tweet:

Because there’s no stronger connection pic.twitter.com/9bstWR1jxq — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 4, 2019

Bayley's shocking heel turn could give us several interesting scenarios in the near future, including a possible Four Horsewomen feud.

