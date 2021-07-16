3 Heel turns and 2 face turns we could see at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 is on the horizon and the lineup is pretty much locked and loaded. While a match or two may be announced on the episode of SmackDown preceding WWE Money in the Bank 2021, one has to assume that we know most of the match card already.

So now we have a stacked lineup, an arena full of fans as well as an unbelievable environment. And yet, there's a missing component at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 that could certainly make the show perfect.

Could there be dramatic twists and turns, namely heel and face turns at the pay-per-view? Chances are that there will be, and we've listed a few of them in this article!

#3 Goldberg returns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 and fans turn him heel

Even though Goldberg is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time, the modern audience hasn't taken to him as kindly.

Chances are that if he returns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 (a prelude for the RAW after), the audience will drown him in a sea of boos. The company is cognizant of this because they have seen how he got booed at his own Hall of Fame ceremony.

Of course, he could always return as a heel and embrace the jeers. Imagine the kind of heel heat that would ensue if Goldberg was to become the next WWE Champion at SummerSlam!

It worked great for Roman Reigns and there is no reason why it won't work for Goldberg too!

