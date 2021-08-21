3 Heel turns and 2 Face turns at SummerSlam WWE could book to dilute the CM Punk buzz

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is on the horizon, and all everyone's talking about is CM Punk. There's a big chance that CM Punk chants will ring out through SummerSlam if the show is sub-par, which would be absolutely disastrous.

Heel and face turns are a surefire way of ensuring that the audience that's paid their hard-earned money to watch the product returns home believing they're satisfied. Sportskeeda had a chance to catch up with Big E recently (wait for the interview to drop soon), who did promise some SummerSlam surprises. Could there be some heel and face turns?

With that in mind, we welcome you to chime in and share your thoughts on these possible SummerSlam 2021 twists. Please note that we have no way of confirming that these surprises will happen, but it's likely they we could see a few of them come to fruition!

#3 Could Finn Balor turn heel at SummerSlam and destroy John Cena?

So Finn Balor clearly has a bone to pick with Roman Reigns but also with John Cena. After all, Cena ensured that 'The Prince' did not go to SummerSlam and compete in the Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

This is the perfect opportunity for Finn Balor to go heel and embark on a feud with John Cena going forward. He could mix it up with babyfaces on the roster like Shinsuke Nakamura and elevate the Intercontinental Championship in the process of doing so. Finn Balor is the future of the wrestling business.

Ultimately, through this move, he will get the John Cena rub at some point after SummerSlam 2021. But it would also become a major SummerSlam 2021 talking point and could dilute some of the excitement that CM Punk has generated among wrestling fans.

Edited by Alan John