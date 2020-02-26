3 heel turns & 2 face turns that could happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

What awaits Ricochet?

It's time for the fifth Saudi Arabia show and the first of this decade. As we've come to know, WWE's ten-year deal with Saudi Arabia will see them come to the Middle Eastern nation twice a year.

And given the size of the stadiums they perform in, the caliber of the shows, and most importantly - the money made, WWE has started giving it WrestleMania-like treatment. While we know that's the furthest from the truth, there's no denying that WWE goes all out in these shows, atleast from an appearance perspective.

While these shows have never done too much to progress a storyline (with a few exceptions, such as Shane McMahon winning the "WWE World Cup" and 'The Fiend' winning the Universal Championship), this one has been placed right before WrestleMania 36, which means that there could be some major implications for the show of shows.

We'll be focusing on the possible face and heel turns that could happen at Super ShowDown 2020.

#3. Could turn face: Bayley

Bayley

Bayley has had an interesting resurgence over the last year. From being in a forgettable battle royale spot at WrestleMania 34, her failed face run would take a turn as she won the Money in the Bank and cashed in that same night, becoming SmackDown Women's Champion. It proved that all it takes is good booking to be "revived" and over the following months, she would turn heel and take it to the next level.

She's been the centerpiece of SmackDown and while Naomi's return has seen her gain some momentum, she seems to be a "filler" feud for Bayley until WrestleMania 36, where she's expected to face Sasha Banks.

If Sasha Banks does return, we wouldn't be surprised to see her turn face. However, since she's still somewhat fresh into her heel run, it might be early. Either way, it's a possibility.

