3 Heels who could win the WWE World Cup

Owens and Joe are two of the top heels in the business

The WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority (SGSA) announced a follow-up pay-per-view to the Greatest Royal Rumble on September 17, 2018. Crown Jewel, will be a live event scheduled to be held on November 2, 2018, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The WWE has announced that the event will host the inaugural WWE World Cup, which will determine the best wrestler in the business. This means one wrestler will get the bragging rights to being called the Best WWE Wrestler until the next event.

Since the main-event will most likely have Roman Regins, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar going at each other for the Universal Championship, we can assume that they will not be a part of the tournament.

The WWE is full of faces who could win the tournament to be declared the best in the world in order to boost the star’s reputation and also the company’s values. Since the event is being held in a new market, the WWE might want to stick to some well-known wrestlers so the crowd can get behind them.

However, the WWE also has a few heels that are doing great at the moment and deserve a title with their name on it. Since the WWE has only a limited number of championships and belts, adding another one for the new event, just like The Greatest Royal Rumble, could see the rise in the value of the wrestlers.

Let’s take a look at 3 heels who could win the title to be declared the Best in the World and use it to their advantage moving forward in the business.

#3 Kevin Owens

KO could really use a title at the moment

Kevin Owens is currently as confused about his character as are we. However, he is one of the best promo-cutter in the WWE and has the in-ring abilities of a fighter.

Currently away from all championship pictures, Kevin Owens could use a title against his name to boost his popularity until he is back in contention for a championship. The Best in the World title seems to be fitting for such a great heel character.

The Canadian-born superstar can win any tournament based on the abilities and skills he has without any question. Just imagine how the bar of his promos will be raised after he can call himself the Best in the World.

