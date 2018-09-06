Hell In A Cell 2018: 3 Shocking things that could happen at the pay-per-view

Hell in a Cell will be a huge event for The Shield

We are just a couple of weeks away from 'Hell In A Cell' and surprisingly, it one of WWE's hardest events to predict in a long time. No longer burdened by the presence of Brock Lesnar, the WWE creative team has let its creative juices in the past few weeks and has managed to create many intriguing storylines on both Raw and SmackDown.

With most of the matches poised beautifully, it opens the door for the company to pull off a twist and shock the WWE Universe. That is something they have not managed to do in a long time.

So let us take a look at 3 shocking things that could very likely happen at the upcoming 'Hell In A Cell' pay-per-view.

#3 Charlotte-Becky Double Turn

The former best friends have been embroiled in a heated rivalry on SmackDown

Becky Lynch and Charlotte are currently involved in a heated rivalry over the SmackDown Women's Championship. Their friendship came to an abrupt end at SummerSlam this past month when Becky attacked Charlotte after Charlotte had cost her the opportunity to become the Women's champion.

But it's hard to not to feel that the company has both the women playing the role which the other should essay in this feud. The WWE Universe is clearly behind the heel Becky while the babyface Charlotte has been booed due to her extremely strong booking.

Regardless, the WWE could fix this at Hell In A Cell by booking a double turn. While a double turn is extremely hard to execute in wrestling and ends up with both the competitors involved reversing their roles as babyface and heel; these two women certainly have the talent to pull it off.

When done correctly, the double turn can lead to creating huge stars. Just ask 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

