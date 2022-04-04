3 High-profile feuds that could start in WWE very soon (April 4, 2022)

WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania 38, is in the rear-view mirror now. Truth be told, the two-night spectacle managed to live up to the expectations of both WWE fans and critics for the most part.

While the main event featuring Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in the Winner Takes All title unification match did turn out to be a bit underwhelming, the rest of the show delivered on all fronts.

The event also witnessed several high-profile feuds culminating, and the fallout could see WWE laying down the foundations for some new ones starting this week.

It would be interesting to see how WWE goes about doing the same, as it would not be easy, starting from scratch. Come what may, there won't be any shortage of high-voltage action and entertainment.

To feed our curiosities for the time being, here are three high-profile feuds that could start in WWE very soon:

#3. Gable Steveson vs. Chad Gable

Since Stephanie McMahon introduced him to the fans on the opening night of WrestleMania 38, Gable Steveson has been one of the hot topics of discussion among WWE fans.

The NCAA Champion was invited by RK-Bro and Street Profits for a celebratory drink on the second night, where he went on to take out Chad Gable with a suplex. The Olympian laid down the breadcrumbs of a potential feud in due process.

A high-profile feud between the two Olympians sounds promising. It can make up for some intriguing and interesting storylines. Besides, an agile, smooth, and highly under-rated Chad Gable would be an apt option to pair against a raw and green Gable Steveson.

#2. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest with Edge

Damian Priest showed up during AJ Styles vs. Edge to cost The Phenomenal One his match. Following that, the former United States Champion joined forces with The Master Manipulator, laying down the foundation of a heel faction.

With the stable expected to include a few more superstars, it would not be surprising to see the heel duo go after Finn Balor.

Damian Priest lost his title to Finn Balor a few weeks ago on RAW, and while nothing substantial could come out of that feud after that, there's no denying that the rivals have some unfinished business.

The creative team could rejuvenate this rivalry, with Edge and Priest joining forces to go after Finn Balor. The conclusion could see Balor giving in to join the faction by turning heel.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the unified WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the Winner Takes All title unification match to become the Unified Champion. While the match turned out to be underwhelming, the former's stock has skyrocketed following his big win.

With The Beast vs. The Tribal Chief saga being done and dusted, Roman Reigns is expected to clash with Drew McIntyre. Per reports, WWE is planning a high-profile feud between The Head of the Table and The Scottish Psychopath in the coming days.

Given how the company has booked McIntyre ever since his return to the blue brand, this isn't surprising.

On another note, McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns promises to be intense and action-packed. The duo showed a lot of potential at Survivor Series 2020, and a long rivalry would surely be best for business.

