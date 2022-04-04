WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' next challenger revealed, Top star "very upset" with WrestleMania match, Scrapped plans for Drew McIntyre

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily rumor roundup, where we will look at the top WWE rumors over the last 24 hours.

WrestleMania 38 is in the history books now, and what a fantastic two-night show it was! However, not everything went as planned as one match was pulled from Night One due to time constraints, and a top star was reportedly "very upset" about it.

We also have reports on who is next in line to challenge the newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, there are also concerns about The Tribal Chief suffering a legitimate injury during his match against Brock Lesnar. Additionally, we have details on some scrapped plans for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the daily rumor roundup.

#4 WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' next challenger after WrestleMania 38 revealed?

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The two men's rivalry from last year's SummerSlam seems to have culminated with Reigns defeating Lesnar tonight.

According to Cageside Seats, Drew McIntyre is next in line to challenge Roman Reigns. This is based on the advertised cards for the post-WrestleMania live events. Do you think The Scottish Superstar could be the one to end the unstoppable reign of The Tribal Chief?

#3 WWE Superstar "very upset" with WrestleMania match being cut short

Night One of WrestleMania 38 originally featured a tag team match between The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. However, the match was cut last minute due to time constraints.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the match was initially scheduled to be the shortest one on the show, which led to "at least one" star involved being very upset with it. After getting their match cut from Night One, the two teams finally competed on Night Two. It was the heel team of Sheamus and Holland that picked up the victory over New Day.

#2 Rumor Roundup: Scrapped plans for Drew McIntyre

McIntyre was scheduled to have a different entrance.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced and defeated Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss) on Night One of WrestleMania 38. During this match, he also became the first star to kick out of Corbin's finished - End of Days.

Initial reports suggested that there were plans to have a special WrestleMania entrance with a live band for McIntyre, which was later scrapped. According to an updated report from Fightful Select, it was the former WWE Champion's plan to cancel the special entrance as he felt that he could do without it.

#1 Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns suffers a legitimate injury at WrestleMania 38?

Many fans weren't happy with how the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 ended as it felt a bit flat. However, Reigns may have suffered a legitimate injury during the match, which might have been the reason for the sudden finish.

The match's closing moments saw Brock Lesnar apply his infamous Kimura Lock on Roman Reigns. After a long struggle, Reigns managed to grab the bottom rope and break the submission hold.

After this, there was a noticeable swelling on his arm, as you can see in the pictures above. WWE is yet to officially confirm any injury, so let's hope it's nothing serious.

