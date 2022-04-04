Former WWE Champion to be Roman Reigns' next challenger after WrestleMania 38 – Reports

Roman Reigns won the "Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time" tonight in the main event of WrestleMania 38. He defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has held the Universal title for over 580 days, having defeated several top stars on the current roster. With him now having defeated Lesnar, the question is: who's next?

According to Cageside Seats, former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre looks set to be next in line for Reigns based on the advertised cards for post-WrestleMania live events:

"Based on the cards for post-WrestleMania live events, it looks like Drew McIntyre is next in line for new Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns."

Recently, McIntyre was feuding with SmackDown stars, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. He faced Corbin on Night 1 of 'Mania 38 and beat him. McIntyre became the first WWE Superstar to kick out of Corbin's End of Days finisher during the match.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have unfinished business

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are no strangers, having faced each other on multiple occasions. Their last major match came at Survivor Series 2020 when McIntyre was the WWE Champion and Reigns the Universal Champion. The two squared off in a Champion vs. Champion Match that saw Reigns steal the victory.

Fans still want to see a proper feud between McIntyre and Reigns, and the former has teased the same on multiple occasions. There are few names on the current WWE roster to end Reigns' iconic title run, and Drew McIntyre's one of them.

