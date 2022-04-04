Photos: Roman Reigns possibly suffers legitimate injury during match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns solidified his status as the biggest star on WWE's current roster by becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night Two of The Show of Shows to unify both the WWE and Universal titles.

During the closing moments of the match, Lesnar applied the Kimura Lock on Reigns. The Tribal Chief seemed so close to giving up and tapping out, but Paul Heyman's words of wisdom stopped him from doing so. Reigns then delivered a spear to Lesnar and pinned him to win the match.

Many fans weren't happy with the ending as it felt very rushed. However, the reason behind this could be Roman Reigns possibly suffering a legitimate injury during the bout. WrestlingNews.co shared the below images on Twitter, clearly showing major swelling on Reigns' arms after the Kimura Lock spot indicating that he may have torn a muscle.

As of the writing of this article, there's no official confirmation from WWE on the same. Hopefully, there's nothing serious and The Tribal Chief can continue his dominant run on WWE television.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar had a highly entertaining rivalry

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had numerous feuds over the last few years in WWE. Their most recent feud began at SummerSlam last year when Lesnar returned to confront Reigns.

The unique aspect of their current feud was the change in dynamics, with Reigns being the heel and Lesnar being the babyface. Additionally, Paul Heyman's involvement and questionable loyalty further made the rivalry interesting.

The two superstars first faced each other at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, where Reigns managed to pick up the victory thanks to some outside interference from The Usos. They were then scheduled to go one-on-one at Day 1 earlier this year, but that match was canceled at the last minute as The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar finally faced off in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 tonight as the Universal Champion and WWE Champion respectively.

In what was advertised by WWE as the "Biggest WrestleMania match of all-time", Reigns picked up the victory and is now the Unified WWE Universal Champion.

