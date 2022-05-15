3 High-Profile matches WWE could be planning for Hell in a Cell 2022 

Following the success of WrestleMania Backlash, WWE has started gearing up for its next premium live event, Hell in a Cell. Scheduled to be hosted by the Allstate Arena in Chicago, the event will emanate live on June 5.

While WWE hasn't officially announced any matches for the show so far, the creative team has laid down the foundation for a few high-profile bouts. Fans can expect the match card to start taking shape starting next week.

In this piece, we look at three matches WWE could be planning for the upcoming event.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell

After defeating Seth Rollins for the second time in a row at WrestleMania Backlash, Cody Rhodes locked horns with Theory for the United States Championship on the latest episode of RAW.

However, The Architect attacked The American Nightmare, costing him the opportunity to secure the title. Given the controversial end to their match at WrestleMania Backlash, it was always on the cards.

WWE's decision to prolong this rivalry has left fans divided, and it would be interesting to see how the creative team books the next chapter in this heated feud.

Come what may, a third bout between the duo looks imminent. Fans can expect WWE to have the pair collide with each other inside the hellish structure on June 5 to end their animosity for good.

#2. RK-Bro vs. The Usos for the Tag Team Title unification

RK-Bro featured this week on SmackDown to challenge The Usos for the tag team title unification match. While the same has been announced for the next episode of SmackDown, expect it to turn south sooner rather than later.

The creative team could have Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre get involved in the match, leading to a no-contest. WWE could then go on to book both these teams into a Hell in a Cell match for June 5.

On another note, with WWE pulling Roman Reigns from Hell in a Cell, it would be interesting to see what role The Tribal Chief plays in this feud, if any.

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's championship

Asuka took on Bianca Belair on the post-WrestleMania Backlash episode of RAW in a championship contender match. However, the bout was short-lived as Becky Lynch interfered.

Big Time Becks took out both Asuka and Bianca Beliar to send a stern message. While Becky was involved in an angle with Asuka post-WrestleMania, one should not forget that she has some unfinished business with Bianca Belair as well.

Given how things unfolded last Monday night, a triple threat match looks imminent for June 5. Expect WWE to book the trio in a triple threat match at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship in the coming days.

Which of these matches should/should not happen at Hell in a Cell 2022? Do share your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Pratik Singh