3 Highs and 2 Lows from Seth Rollins' previous WWE SummerSlam appearances

Seth Rollins has been very successful at SummerSlam

Since making his WWE main-roster debut in November 2012, Seth Rollins has appeared at five SummerSlam events.

In 2013, he featured alongside Roman Reigns at ringside to support Dean Ambrose during his United States Championship kickoff show match against Rob Van Dam, while he went one-on-one with Ambrose at the 2014 event following The Shield’s split.

In 2015, “The Architect” enjoyed one of the best nights of his career when he left SummerSlam with two titles (the WWE Championship and the United States Championship), and then he was defeated by Finn Balor in a match for the new Universal Championship at the 2016 show.

His latest SummerSlam appearance came in 2017 when he reunited with fellow Shield member Ambrose to defeat Sheamus & Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Overall, it’s been an eventful few years for Rollins when it comes to SummerSlam, so we decided to take an in-depth look at where things have gone right and wrong for “The Kingslayer” at WWE’s “Biggest Party of The Summer”

#5 Low: Demoted to being a kickoff show sidekick (2013)

Seth Rollins was at ringside for Dean Ambrose vs. RVD

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose quickly worked their way higher and higher up the WWE card during their first six months as members of the main roster.

However, after the three Shield members claimed gold for the first time at Extreme Rules 2013, Ambrose's United States Championship and Rollins & Reigns’ Tag Team Championships were made to feel like props rather than a priority by WWE.

At Money In The Bank 2013, Rollins & Reigns defended their titles in one of the best tag matches of the year against The Usos on the kickoff show, but they weren’t even featured on the card at the next month’s SummerSlam PPV.

Instead, “The Architect” could only watch on from ringside as Ambrose faced Rob Van Dam on the kickoff show.

