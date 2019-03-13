3 Highs and 3 Lows From Fastlane 2019

The Shield stands tall to close out Fastlane.

Fastlane is in a tough spot as the go-home PPV before WrestleMania, where the most special of moments will instead be happening next month. While there were expectedly no title changes last night, there were exciting in-ring performances and some unexpected twists delivered.

The RAW tag team Championship match, fatal 4-way United States Championship match and WWE Championship all featured great spots. There are always going to be some hits and misses at every PPV, and while the results were all expected for a show that didn’t have much hype going in, we were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the performances. Below we’ll take a look at a few interesting highlights, and a few lowlights of the night.

High Points

1. Adding the U.S Title Match

Samoa Joe retains his Championship at Fastlane.

Adding the U.S title match to the event may have been the call of the night, as the fatal 4-way not only delivered the best match of the PPV, but it also saved an Andrade vs. Mysterio grudge-match for Wrestlemania, instead of on the pre-show at Fastlane.

The U.S. Title getting some main-card PPV love has been so rare lately, that just having the Championship on the main card brings new life into the title. With Samoa Joe as the current title-holder, there are a lot of directions that WWE can go in the next month, with Cena vs. Joe as the most highly-anticipated outcome.

2. Shane O’Mac heel turn

It's been quite some time since we saw a heel Shane .

This tag-team was never going to last, but it was fun while it was around. The match itself was entertaining and featured some vintage Uso and Shane high-flying points. Each team sold their fair share of near falls and exciting spots. The real story came after the match as Shane turned on the Miz. It was the right call and brings a much-needed change to both characters. As great a heel as Miz is, It's going to be fun to see Shane as a heel again.

3. Elias

'The Drifter' knows how to get under the audeince's skin.

The Elias segments were hysterical last night, as he played on the crowd and cut into the city. Elias’ songs when uninterrupted usually deliver, and his segments tonight did not disappoint. WWE finding a way to get Elias on the card and give some comedic relief after the in-ring intensity, was successful. Elias was able to go after Kofi, the Miz, and Cleveland in his segments, all the while WWE creatively found a way to give Orton and Styles tease spot on the card.

