3 Hilarious botches that you missed this week on SmackDown Live (July 16th, 2019)

There were a number of interesting botches this week on SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live this week was another stacked episode that saw the return of a number of superstars including Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Apollo Crews, and Buddy Murphy. Heading into SummerSlam SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw have been pretty interesting with Bray Wyatt returning to the ring this week on Raw as well.

This time of the year is always the most important for WWE since the build into SummerSlam is usually one of the most-watched parts of the WWE calendar. SummerSlam is already looking like it could be one of the best shows of 2019 given the teased matches so far, but whilst there are a number of stars that deserve to be part of The Biggest Party of the Summer, there are a few who have shown that they need to step up their game if they want to be involved.

#3. Shane McMahon is stunned

Shane McMahon messed up a stunner this week on SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon has been embroiled in a feud with Kevin Owens over the past few weeks, ever since Owens decided to air his grievances last week and they were all aimed at The Best In The World.

Owens was banned from the building last week but was still able to run in and attack McMahon at the end of the show. This week Shane tried the same tactic and gave KO the night off but he managed to find his way back into the building and deliver a stunner to Shane McMahon following the first-ever Town Hall meeting.

McMahon has taken a lot of stunners over the course of his career but never one as badly as on SmackDown Live last night, since he was kicked by Owens and then fell as the former Universal Champion looked to deliver the move.

