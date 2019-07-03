3 Hilarious botches you missed this week on SmackDown Live (July 2nd, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.07K // 03 Jul 2019, 19:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of interesting botches this week on SmackDown Live

The build-up to Extreme Rules reaches fever pitch next week as WWE presents their go-home episode of both Raw and SmackDown Live ahead of the most extreme pay-per-view of the year.

Whilst most of the groundwork for the show has already been done since much of the card has been announced, stipulations for matches as well as additions to Championship matches are still taking place.

Last night on SmackDown Live, Heavy Machinery were added to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match to make it a triple threat between Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan, The New Day and Tucker and Otis. Shane McMahon also announced that his tag team match where he will be teaming with Drew McIntyre to take on Roman Reigns and The Undertaker will now be a No Holds Barred match.

Extreme Rules is shaping up, but that doesn't mean that there weren't a few botches that may have gone unnoticed as part of last night's show.

#3. Music botch

Shane McMahon's music randomly played and stopped on its own

This week's episode of SmackDown Live kicked off with The Kevin Owens show, which set the scene for Shane McMahon to announce the new stipulation for his match at Extreme Rules. Kevin Owens obviously wasn't all that bothered about his match since KO isn't currently on the card for Extreme Rules, which led to both Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon getting annoyed with his sarcasm.

This interestingly brought Dolph Ziggler out so that McMahon could set up their match for later in the night, but as Shane went to leave, the production team played his music for a second before realizing that Ziggler and Owens still had to close the segment and turned it straight back off.

Music cue botch pic.twitter.com/cXEuRRUwYq — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 3, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT