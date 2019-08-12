3 Hilarious crowd chants you might have missed at SummerSlam 2019

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.33K // 12 Aug 2019, 12:56 IST

Shane McMahon and Bray Wyat were embroiled in separate feuds at SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2019 was an enthralling show that saw a major debut, a top championship changing hands, legends returning and a lot more. While the in-ring action was decent, one of the major factors that made it a great PPV was the investment of the crowd in the matches and segments throughout the show.

The atmosphere was electric and the fans truly enjoyed The Biggest Party of the Summer as they watched their favourite superstars indulge in riveting story-lines.

Other than cheering for the heroes and booing the heels, there were so many hilarious chants that the crowd at the Scotiabank Arena broke out into, during the show. Let's take a look at three of them here.

#3 "You can't wrestle!"

It is a well-known fact that Shane McMahon isn't a great wrestler. His punches and kicks look quite weak as compared to the rest of the WWE roster and that deficiency is magnified when someone like Kevin Owens is pitted against him.

During Shane's match with Kevin Owens, the fans in the arena started chanting "You can't wrestle!", directed towards Shane-o-mac. WWE should seriously consider using him less as an in-ring talent.

#2 "Bullsh*t"

The WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton saw a weird ending as Orton was looking to target Kofi's family (sitting at ringside) when the latter suddenly came back at him. Meanwhile, the referee counted till ten, and the match was called off due to both the wrestlers being unable to beat the count.

This was one of the worst endings to a championship match ever, and a confused crowd broke into huge chants of - well, watch the video above.

#1 "Yowie Vowie"

Arguably, the most anticipated moment of the night was the debut of The Fiend to take on Finn Balor. Last night, the internet was buzzing as fans were excited to see the new entrance of Bray Wyatt as his sadistic monster.

Well, the WWE did not disappoint us as Wyatt came out to an epic entrance, which was a modified and scarier version of his former one as the leader of the Wyatt Family. The fans were awestruck as The Fiend made his way to the ring and started destroying Balor.

The Scotiabank arena echoed with the chants of "Yowie Vowie" multiple times during the bout. Also, as soon as Wyatt left after beating Balor, the fans started chanting "that was awesome".

Which was your favorite crowd chant of the night? Let us know in the comments section below.

