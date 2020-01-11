3 Hints WWE dropped on SmackDown this week (10 January 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

It was a good show

SmackDown has shown a vast improvement in the past few weeks, often outshining RAW. It wasn't different this week, as the Blue Brand delivered an excellent episode with a number of good matches.

John Morrison, who already showed up last week, was a guest on Miz TV and assisted The Miz to beat Kofi Kingston. Mandy Rose picked up a win against Alexa Bliss, while Braun Strowman made a statement, pinning the Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura. Robert Roode, the tag team partner of Dolph Ziggler, returned assaulting Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Let's take a look at three hints WWE dropped on SmackDown this week.

#3 Sheamus will not be in action until Royal Rumble

"Small isn't something to be EMBRACED. It's something to be EXTERMINATED."



There's only one thing @WWESheamus will embrace, and that's CHAOS. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/V9eEaD7wop — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2020

It's been a while since Sheamus returned to TV, delivering intense promos week after week. The Celtic Warrior finally got out of the darkroom and attacked Chad Gable last week. While it looked like Sheamus could finally be in action every week, the scenario altered again this week when he produced another promo from his darkroom targeting the SmackDown locker room.

Having attacked Chad Gable last week, Sheamus made clear that the former King of the Ring finalist will be his next target, but it looks like fans need to wait more to see the rivalry. Gable has established himself as a top-notch babyface of the Blue Brand, especially after his incredible performance in the King of the Ring tournament, and it is certainly going to be an entertaining feud.

Royal Rumble is less than three weeks away, and only two more SmackDown episodes are left before the pay-per-view. With the no progress in the rivalry between Sheamus and Gable this week, it is likely to happen after Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, the fans might need to wait till men's Royal Rumble match to see the Celtic Warrior in the squared circle again.

#2 Braun Strowman doesn't need any back-up to win the Intercontinental Championship

Strowman and Nakamura in action

It's no brainer that Braun Strowman will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, and the title bout could take place at Royal Rumble. Strowman took one more step towards becoming the next contender for the Intercontinental Championship this week, beating none other than the champion Shinsuke Nakamura himself in a non-title match.

The Monster Among Men started a feud with Nakamura a few weeks ago and has been battling all alone in this rivalry, considering Nakamura has two friends in Sami Zayn and Cesaro. Although The New Day teased to join hands with Strowman two weeks ago, they are in a different storyline now.

Strowman beat Cesaro last week, but he was assaulted after the match, getting outnumbered by the heel trio. In fact, Strowman earned a huge win over Nakamura this week, despite interference from Cesaro and Sami Zayn, who tried helping their partner.

Given Strowman's performance this week, WWE hinted that he doesn't need anyone by his side to win a match. Hence, Braun Strowman could finally win his first singles title at Royal Rumble, overcoming the numbers game.

#1 Sasha Banks might not be part of the SmackDown Women's Championship storyline anymore

Sasha Banks was scheduled to face Lacey Evans in a singles match on SmackDown this week. Interestingly, the match didn't take place, as Bayley announced Banks wasn't present in the arena. The champion went on to take shots at Evans, provoking the latter to rush to the backstage area.

Lacey Evans was eventually assaulted by Bayley, which was a predicted move from the champion. Nevertheless, Evans managed to go turn it around and stood tall after the brawl, hinting at a possible match between the two women at Royal Rumble.

With Royal Rumble approaching fast, Sasha Banks, a four-time RAW Women's Champion, will be one of the favorites to win the women's Royal Rumble match. Being a sidekick of Bayley, Banks has been in a rivalry with Lacey Evans, as they were set to lock horns on the Blue Brand this week.

To build momentum and become a serious contender to win the women's Royal Rumble match this year, Banks must not remain in the SmackDown Women's Championship feud. Skipping SmackDown this week, Banks hinted that Lacey Evans and Bayley will be the primary focus of the storyline, and Banks might slowly part away from it, before heading to Royal Rumble.