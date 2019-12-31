3 Hints WWE dropped on the last RAW of the year (December 30, 2019)

Avik Das

Lana and Liv Morgan

With a couple of great segments on the final Raw of 2019, WWE finished off the year impeccably. While a Championship match got confirmed for Royal Rumble, the show also had some good matches.

There is no doubt that the match between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy was the match of the night, as the Dutch Destroyer destroyed the former Cruiserweight Champion once again. Becky Lynch and Asuka confirmed the RAW Women's Championship match and Charlotte Flair also announced her entry to the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Randy Orton deceived the fans and AJ Styles with his kayfabe injury, delivering a vicious RKO to the latter. After getting attacked by AOP last week, Samoa Joe returned and assaulted AOP and Seth Rollins, with the help of Kevin Owens. A huge surprise took place at the wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana. Not only Liv Morgan spoiled the party but also Rusev joined her.

Let's take a look at three things WWE hinted on RAW this week.

#3 Ricochet and Andrade will have a feud

Winning the US Championship from Rey Mysterio in a live show, Andrade is flying high, and he showed up on RAW this week. As Rey Mysterio wasn't present on the Red brand this week, the new champion took on a local competitor, but the match was cut short after interference from Ricochet.

The Resident Superhero prevented Andrade from delivering a Hammerlock DDT to the local competitor on the floor, as the same maneuver Humberto Carrillo a few weeks ago. Ricochet, however, immediately challenged Andrade for a non-title match. The two entertaining high-flyers produced a spectacular match, but Andrade was victorious, owing to an assist from Zelina Vega.

Even though Andrade will put the US Title on the line against Rey Mysterio, which will be a rematch, they are unlikely to have a serious feud, considering they already wrestled several times this year. It remains to be seen whether AOP or Zelina Vega influences the outcome of the match next week. WWE hinted that Ricochet will be next in the line for Andrade for the US Championship after Rey Mysterio receives his rematch.

