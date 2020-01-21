3 hints WWE dropped on the RAW before Royal Rumble 2020

Liv Morgan and Rusev

The final episode before a big pay-per-view generally delivers an awe-inspiring show, and the same happened on the Red brand this week. Hyping Royal Rumble 2020 with a couple of fantastic segments, the show also had two huge title matches.

An incredible ladder match for the US Championship was the first match of the night, as Andrade retained his belt against Rey Mysterio. In another title bout, Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins shocked the fans, beating The Viking Raiders to win the RAW Tag Team Titles.

While Becky Lynch gained momentum with a victory over Kairi Sane, the singles match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest. Bobby Lashley along with Lana also defeated Rusev and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team match.

In this article, we take a look at three hints WWE dropped this week.

#3 Matt Hardy could be done with WWE soon

WOW! Thanks for all the love & support from around the world.



I’m trending #17 worldwide because of my @WWE slump & string of #RAW TV losses.



Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020

When Matt Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33, making his comeback after a gap of several years, he was certainly one of the biggest names of the wrestling world, owing to his Broken Matt Hardy gimmick. After staying in WWE for nearly three years, his credibility has altered completely, and he has become another underused name.

Matt Hardy appeared on RAW this week, but he suffered another humiliating loss against Erick Rowan. The elder member of the Hardy Boyz was squashed.

It was not the first time Matt Hardy has been comprehensively beaten, as it has been happening for the past few weeks. Returning to the squared circle in November last year, Matt has been having a tough time, and he is yet to secure a victory in the last two months. With his contract ending in February this year, it was hinted on RAW that WWE has no significant plan for the former US Champion.

#2 Liv Morgan's makeover will not help her to reach the top of the ladder

When Liv Morgan made her first appearance with a new gimmick a few weeks ago, she was expected to do well. Returning to in-ring action for the first time in six months, Morgan didn't manage to be in the winning team this week.

Morgan entered the storyline between Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev a few weeks ago when she claimed to have a romantic relationship with the Ravishing Russian. The former Riott Squad member crashed the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley on RAW. With Morgan's involvement in this rivalry, Rusev got a new partner.

While Rusev and Lashley collided in a singles match last week, they faced each other again with their respective partners in a Mixed Match Tag Team match this week. Rusev's fate remained the same, suffering another loss against Lashley. On the other hand, Morgan's presence didn't make any difference, hinting her new gimmick might not help her to become a top name of the RAW women's division.

#1 The new US Championship feud will be intense and long

A stupendous ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade was scheduled for the Red brand this week. With two incredible high-flyers in the match, it was nothing short of spectacular, and it was certainly the best match of the night. Although Mysterio tried his best to recapture the title, the Champion retained it successfully.

Humberto Carrillo, who was viciously assaulted by Andrade not too long ago, returned when the latter attempted a Hammerlock DDT on Rey Mysterio. While Carillo stopped Andrade's attack on Mysterio, it also commenced a new feud between El Idolo and Carillo, as the two men will take on each other for the US Championship at Royal Rumble.

Because Rey Mysterio got his rematch, it's now clear that the feud is over. Judging by the way Humberto Carillo made his return and rescued Mysterio, he looked determined to take revenge for the previous attack by Andrade which ruled him out for a few weeks. With two extraordinary performers in the US Championship feud, it is likely to be a fervent rivalry.