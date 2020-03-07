3 hints WWE dropped on the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber (March 6, 2020)

The SmackDown before Elimination Chamber was a spectacular show with several great matches, and the lengthy Gauntlet Match in the main event of the night certainly stole the show.

The event opened with an appearance from nWo, who will be inducted to WWE Hall of Fame this year. Sheamus also continued his domination, dismantling Apollo Crews once again this week.

Sasha Banks and Bayley picked up a massive victory against Lacey Evans and Naomi in a tag team match, and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville prevailed over Carmella & Dana Brooke.

Heavy Machinery also gave an incredible performance in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match, but the contest was won by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Let's take a look at three hints WWE dropped on SmackDown this week.

#3 Elias and King Corbin might have a feud

King Corbin ended his feud with Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown, and with the Big Dog entering the Universal Championship storyline, the King is currently looking for a new opponent who could be his potential rival at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The next feud of Corbin was probably hinted on the Blue brand this week. While he was being interviewed about the Universal Championship match in the backstage area, he was interrupted by Elias.

The two men then exchanged words, as Corbin made fun of Elias' appearance as well as his music. The Drifter didn't react as Corbin had expected, but he could give his answer in the future.

Elias teamed up with Braun Strowman a couple of weeks ago, but it was just a temporary alliance. Given The Drifter is in dire need of a top-notch opponent, there could be no better option than Corbin, who is one of the biggest heels of the Blue brand.

#2 The Intercontinental Championship match at Elimination Chamber could be influenced by nWo

Braun Strowman has crossed several monumental hurdles in his career, and he is set to face another huge challenge at Elimination Chamber. The Monster Among Men will put the title on the line on Sunday, but it will be a 3-on-1 handicap match. Therefore, Strowman must overcome three men to keep the title around his waist.

When nWo showed up on SmackDown this week, they were interrupted by Strowman's Elimination Chamber opponents, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro. The legendary stable didn't back down and challenged the heel trio in the ring. However, Zayn didn't accept the challenge.

Clearing the ring alone, Strowman stood tall with nWo, hinting a possible alliance. The Monster might need help to overcome three prominent Superstars at Elimination Chamber. It will not be surprising if nWo makes an appearance on Sunday to help Strowman retain the belt.

#1 Sheamus will get his next major opponent after Elimination Chamber

Sheamus has been impregnable since returning to SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior is yet to suffer a pinfall, as he has shown supremacy between the ropes, destroying everyone in his way.

Squashing Apollo Crews on SmackDown this week, Sheamus continued showing his mettle. With just four weeks left for the Showcase of Immortals, the feud could end, which will allow him to face a new opponent at WrestleMania 36.

Sheamus looks invincible and has the momentum to reach the top of the ladder. Hence, he is likely to face a top-notch babyface after Elimination Chamber.

WWE has been teasing the return of Ali with unusual glitches on SmackDown, and the former Cruiserweight Superstar could be an excellent choice for Sheamus. Strowman, on the other hand, could be another great option if he retains the Intercontinental Title at Elimination Chamber.