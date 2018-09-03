3 Huge Blockbuster Matches Involving John Cena That Must Happen In 2018

Former 16-time World Champion John Cena will make his return to WWE TV at the upcoming Super Show-Down event in Australia, where he'll team up with Bobby Lashley to take on the team of Kevin Owens and Elias.

As of this writing, it doesn't look like John Cena will be around as a regular after the Super Showdown event, which probably means that this tag match is a one-off and that he won't return until it's WrestleMania season.

Of course, while Cena's moment at this past year's WrestleMania was quite memorable, it wasn't exactly the dream match everyone was expecting, as The Undertaker crushed him in pretty quick fashion.

So, with John Cena likely not returning to WWE television in a major way until the new year, WWE has several months to build up a great match between the ex-16 time world champion and one of the superstars of Raw or SmackDown. But, who'll John Cena be facing off with when he returns? Well, here are a few possibilities.#

#3 John Cena vs. Bobby Lashley

To say that WWE has underutilized Bobby Lashley since his return would be quite an understatement, as most feel that he should've been the guy to beat Brock Lesnar instead of Roman Reigns.

One of the best ways to get Bobby Lashley back in the main event scene is to have him take on John Cena, who he faced off against back in 2007. Both men are completely different performers than they were 11 years ago, so I would assume that they wouldn't try to do the exact same match, as both men are a lot more seasoned than they were back then.

As previously mentioned, Cena and Lashley are set to be partners when WWE heads to Australia next month, so they could kick off a feud between the two on the show. But, if a feud involving Cena is going to begin at Super Showdown, then I'd expect it to be with the next entry on this list.

