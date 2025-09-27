3 Huge botches involving Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a spectacular Women's Championship match in the main event. The reigning champion, Tiffany Stratton, has once again illustrated why she is indeed the one with the gold wrap around her waist for almost 260 plus days and still counting.Tiffy came in with a perfect game plan, where she timed her offense perfectly when Nia Jax botched majorly and injured Jade Cargill towards the end of the contest. The Irresistible Force has been getting called out for the botches she made during her title bout on the blue brand.In this article, we look at three huge botches involving Nia Jax on Friday Night SmackDown:#3. Hurting former WWE championTowards the end of the title match, Nia and Jade Cargill took the fight outside the ring near the announcer's desk. The Irresistible Force used her raw power to throw the former AEW star to the steel steps.Unfortunately, it resulted in a botch, and somehow, the 2025 Queen of the Ring ended up getting seriously hurt as she busted an open wound just above her eye and had blood pouring all over. After the match ended, Cargill was assisted backstage, leaving her fans concerned about her health.#2. Failing to kick outAnother botch from the Women's Championship triple-threat match, which has been circulating on social media platforms and accumulating mixed reviews and opinions.In the end, Tiffy kicked Jade Cargill out of the ring, who was just three counts away on pinning Nia Jax and capturing the title, despite sustaining an unfortunate accident. Stratton tried to steal the win.The sequence saw a major botch as Nia Jax didn't kick out even on a two-and-a-half count, forcing the referee in charge, Daphanie LaShaunn, to stop the count in a weird way.#1. Kicking out when Stratton was supposed to break the pinIt appears Tiffany Stratton was planning to steal the pin from Jade Cargill, but Nia Jax seemingly botched the entire ending sequence as she kicked out.At the same time, Tiffy dived for a drop kick, and later she fumbled the kick-out when she was originally supposed to, making the ending of the WWE title contest look extremely awkward.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the WWE SmackDown women's division in the upcoming months.