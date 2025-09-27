3 Huge botches involving Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 27, 2025 09:05 GMT
Nia Jax is former WWE Women
Nia Jax is former WWE Women's Champion! (Credits: WWE.com)

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a spectacular Women's Championship match in the main event. The reigning champion, Tiffany Stratton, has once again illustrated why she is indeed the one with the gold wrap around her waist for almost 260 plus days and still counting.

Ad

Tiffy came in with a perfect game plan, where she timed her offense perfectly when Nia Jax botched majorly and injured Jade Cargill towards the end of the contest. The Irresistible Force has been getting called out for the botches she made during her title bout on the blue brand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this article, we look at three huge botches involving Nia Jax on Friday Night SmackDown:

#3. Hurting former WWE champion

Towards the end of the title match, Nia and Jade Cargill took the fight outside the ring near the announcer's desk. The Irresistible Force used her raw power to throw the former AEW star to the steel steps.

Unfortunately, it resulted in a botch, and somehow, the 2025 Queen of the Ring ended up getting seriously hurt as she busted an open wound just above her eye and had blood pouring all over. After the match ended, Cargill was assisted backstage, leaving her fans concerned about her health.

Ad

#2. Failing to kick out

Another botch from the Women's Championship triple-threat match, which has been circulating on social media platforms and accumulating mixed reviews and opinions.

In the end, Tiffy kicked Jade Cargill out of the ring, who was just three counts away on pinning Nia Jax and capturing the title, despite sustaining an unfortunate accident. Stratton tried to steal the win.

The sequence saw a major botch as Nia Jax didn't kick out even on a two-and-a-half count, forcing the referee in charge, Daphanie LaShaunn, to stop the count in a weird way.

Ad

#1. Kicking out when Stratton was supposed to break the pin

It appears Tiffany Stratton was planning to steal the pin from Jade Cargill, but Nia Jax seemingly botched the entire ending sequence as she kicked out.

At the same time, Tiffy dived for a drop kick, and later she fumbled the kick-out when she was originally supposed to, making the ending of the WWE title contest look extremely awkward.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the WWE SmackDown women's division in the upcoming months.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications