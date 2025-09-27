[WATCH] Major concern over Jade Cargill's health after her title match on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill has had a bumpy road in WWE for the past few months, as she has been chasing the Women's Championship since this summer but has fallen short in finishing her story by capturing the title. After tonight's episode of SmackDown, fans are concerned about Cargill's health.The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw the Women's Championship Triple Threat contest, where Jade Cargill challenged the reigning champion, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax to ultimately capture the gold.Cargill locked laser-sharp and even managed to have some significant success in the match. However, things turned south for Jade as she met with an unfortunate accident ringside when Nia Jax tossed her on the steel steps, causing a nasty cut on her head, leaving an open wound, her blood pouring all over officials who ran out to check her before the bout ended.A fan-shared clip, circulating on X (fka Twitter), shows medical officials and the referee checking on Jade Cargill after SmackDown went off-air, as there was a major concern about her health. Her face was covered with a towel, and she was helped backstage by a WWE official.Check out the clip below:WWE champion set for next major challenge after defeating Jade Cargill and Nia JaxAfter retaining the WWE Women's Championship on the blue brand in a high-stakes match and extending her undefeated record, Tiffany Stratton is all set to face the newly crowned Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in the traditional champion vs. champion bout.Both brands' women's titleholders will be locking horns at Crown Jewel: Perth for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship, which will determine who is the best pound-for-pound champion in the Stamford-based promotion.Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will also be competing in a similar match-up to find out who is the better champion. These traditional matches have raised the anticipation bar for the PLE next month.With the already stacked card, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Crown Jewel 2025.