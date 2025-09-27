  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • [WATCH] Major concern over Jade Cargill's health after her title match on WWE SmackDown

[WATCH] Major concern over Jade Cargill's health after her title match on WWE SmackDown

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 27, 2025 06:30 GMT
Jade Cargill is former WWE Women
Jade Cargill is former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion! (Image credit: WWE.com)

Jade Cargill has had a bumpy road in WWE for the past few months, as she has been chasing the Women's Championship since this summer but has fallen short in finishing her story by capturing the title. After tonight's episode of SmackDown, fans are concerned about Cargill's health.

Ad

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw the Women's Championship Triple Threat contest, where Jade Cargill challenged the reigning champion, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax to ultimately capture the gold.

Cargill locked laser-sharp and even managed to have some significant success in the match. However, things turned south for Jade as she met with an unfortunate accident ringside when Nia Jax tossed her on the steel steps, causing a nasty cut on her head, leaving an open wound, her blood pouring all over officials who ran out to check her before the bout ended.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan-shared clip, circulating on X (fka Twitter), shows medical officials and the referee checking on Jade Cargill after SmackDown went off-air, as there was a major concern about her health. Her face was covered with a towel, and she was helped backstage by a WWE official.

Check out the clip below:

Ad

WWE champion set for next major challenge after defeating Jade Cargill and Nia Jax

After retaining the WWE Women's Championship on the blue brand in a high-stakes match and extending her undefeated record, Tiffany Stratton is all set to face the newly crowned Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in the traditional champion vs. champion bout.

Both brands' women's titleholders will be locking horns at Crown Jewel: Perth for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship, which will determine who is the best pound-for-pound champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will also be competing in a similar match-up to find out who is the better champion. These traditional matches have raised the anticipation bar for the PLE next month.

With the already stacked card, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Crown Jewel 2025.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications