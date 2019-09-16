3 huge WWE feuds that could start soon (16 September 2019)

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.46K // 16 Sep 2019, 16:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar could be pushed in the WWE Title scene on the blue brand.

One of the most highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year, WWE Clash of Champions is now in the rear-view mirror and to be honest, what a crazy, crazy night it was. Yes, as a matter of fact, the event received positive reviews from both fans and critics.

Be it Seth Rollins defeating Braun Strowman in probably the match of the night to retain the Universal Championship or Becky Lynch going bonkers on Sasha Banks to end their match in a no contest, the show exceeded expectations. On the other hand, with The Fiend attacking Seth Rollins after his Universal Championship match and Harper returning to help Rowan prevail over Roman Reigns, the show had its fair share of shocks and surprises.

All in all, this has been one of the best pay-per-views of 2019 and WWE deserves a lot of credit for the same.

While WWE laid down the breadcrumbs for an epic feud for the Universal title last night, expect creative to do the same in the coming days, especially given the fact a few major feuds concluded last night.

In this article, we are going to take a look at 3 such feuds which could start in WWE very soon.

#3 Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

This could be on the cards.

Kofi Kingston defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton clean to retain the WWE Championship and it will be interesting to see who will rise as Kofi's next challenger in the upcoming days.

One such name could be "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. Yes, as SmackDown will be moving to FOX on October 4th, WWE would like to kick things off with a marquee feud featuring their trusted part-timer and The Ultimate Underdog.

Furthermore, given the recent history between the duo, a feud for the WWE Championship would make complete sense.

While this feud would certainly boost ratings by spicing things up on the blue brand(WWE needs that desperately), this might just make Kofi's reign relevant again.

1 / 3 NEXT