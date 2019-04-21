×
3 huge matches for Money In the Bank which could take WWE by storm

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.82K   //    21 Apr 2019, 23:26 IST

Money in the bank is just around the corner.
Money in the bank is just around the corner.

Scheduled for May 19, WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is just around the corner. Even though it is not a part of WWE's big four pay-per-views (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Survivor Series and SummerSlam), it has a special place in the hearts of WWE fans and has established itself as one of the most highly-anticipated shows of the year.

Given the fact that the winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase gets a guaranteed shot at a World Championship, there is always a sense of urgency among the WWE Superstars when the annual ladder match is close.

The event this year will be Live from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. While WWE has not officially confirmed any matches for May 19 yet, the recent Superstar Shake-up has left the WWE Universe speculating different permutations and combinations with regards to match-ups.

And, yes, you guessed it right, in this article we are going to discuss some potentially-epic clashes which the company should book immediately. So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 huge matches for MITB which could take WWE by storm.

#3 Finn Balor vs Randy Orton for Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor is the current Intercontinental Champion.
Finn Balor is the current Intercontinental Champion.

Ever since Finn Balor made the jump to SmackDown Live, fans have been expecting a major push for The Demon King to the main event scene on the blue brand. However, given the fact that WWE is keen on building Roman Reigns as the top guy on SmackDown, the chances of that push materializing are slim.

However, WWE could and should have him engage in a feud with The Viper, Randy Orton. The two are talented in-ring workers, who could have a memorable match at MITB.

While Randy is agile, unpredictable and possesses some quick reflexes and one of the most devastating finishing moves - the RKO, Finn Balor is not that far away either. Balor's offense is high flying and innovative. His skill set is sufficient to counter The Viper.



