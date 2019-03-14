×
3 Huge Matches That Need To Happen At WrestleMania 35

Jake Sasko
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.03K   //    14 Mar 2019, 02:31 IST

The Mania Card Is Good, But It Could Be Great
The Mania Card Is Good, But It Could Be Great

We are now less than four weeks away from the 35th annual WrestleMania PPV. While some of the card has taken shape thus far, not all of them are clear as of now which is somewhat different from years prior.

Currently, 7 matches are confirmed; Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins, Triple H vs Batista, Shane McMahon vs The Miz, Kurt Angle vs TBD (Kurt's last match), Buddy Murphy vs Winner of 205 Live tournament, Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton vs AJ Styles.

While other matches that have not been announced, they are heavily expected, such as Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan. There is still some room on the card for some big matches to take place. These 3 matches need to be the ones that should be announced in the next few weeks to make the card as good and entertaining as possible.

#3 Andrade vs Rey Mysterio

Andrade vs Rey On The Big Stage
Andrade vs Rey On The Big Stage

This match needs to happen at WrestleMania. I will repeat, this match needs to happen at WrestleMania. Andrade and Rey Mysterio have shared the ring quite a bit so far this year and every encounter has been awesome. The two are spectacular in the ring together despite Rey being 44 years old.

These two should be given the chance to shine in front of the huge crowd at Metlife Stadium. The match would be the perfect choice to open the main show with the fans being hot they would love the match more than usual.

Many have also wished this could be a mask vs hair match. This would, of course, he great and an added layer to the feud but even if this doesn't have a stipulation, it would still be one of the best pure matches in recent WrestleMania history

Jake Sasko
CONTRIBUTOR
I have been a Wrestling Fan since 2011 but am still very knowledgeable about wrestling previous to that. I am a fan of NJPW, AEW, WWE, ROH, and many other companies around the world. My 3 favorite wrestlers of all time are Chris Jericho, CM Punk and Hiroshi Tanahashi
