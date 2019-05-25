3 huge matches WWE could be planning to add to the Super ShowDown match card

Super ShowDown is just 2 weeks away.

Given that Super ShowDown, WWE's third event in the Middle East after The Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel is just around the corner, creative have started building and hyping the event in full flow. Scheduled for June 7, 2019, the event promises to be surreal.

I mean, be it the likes of The Undertaker clashing against Bill Goldberg or The Game taking on his former Evolution companion Randy Orton, the excitement and anticipation of WWE fans for June 7 has been skyrocketing lately.

As a matter of fact, the Internet has started getting flooded with all sorts of predictions and theories for the event. Well, as of now, WWE has already announced a total of 7 high profile clashes for the event. However, given the recent turn of events, expect the company to add a few more clashes for June 7.

In this article, we are going to take a look at 3 such matches which WWE could be planning to add to the Super ShowDown match card.

#3 Rey Mysterio's son Dominic stands to fight on behalf of his father

Dominic could stand to fight on behalf of his father.

The US Championship match at MITB saw an abrupt ending after Samoa Joe was left bleeding through his nose. However, he was not the only one to land on the injury list as the current US Champion, Mysterio too suffered a separated shoulder.

Given Mysterio's injury, Joe was featured on the last episode of Raw, demanding the former to vacate and hand over his title to him. However, given how things have been unfolding in this feud, it seems like WWE could be launching Mysterio's son Dominic against Samoa Joe for the US Championship at Super ShowDown.

Dominic could stand up for Rey to compete against Samoa Joe for his father's title. Furthermore, it would not only be a grand debut for Dominic but it would certainly grab a lot of eyeballs.

