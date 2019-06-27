3 huge mistakes made by WWE in 2019 so far

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 87 // 27 Jun 2019, 11:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2019 has been a bizarre year for WWE.

We are almost halfway into 2019. WWE has undergone an overhaul in the landscape in 2019. None of the Superstars who were champs when the year commenced are champions anymore. We have full-time champions in all departments.

The WrestleMania main event saw three women competing for the first time in its history. However, WWE has also been suffering from a plummet in TV rating during this year. Without a doubt, one can say that 2019 has been a crazy year for WWE.

WWE has done some impressive things during this year. However, this article is not about that. This article would be closely inspecting some of the huge mistakes WWE has committed so far this year. From simple booking decisions to crucial blunders in decisions pertaining to the landscape of the company, this thread will take a look at five of the biggest mistakes WWE has made this year so far.

#3 The Roman Reigns-Shane McMahon feud

The Roman Reigns-Shane McMahon feud has not been received well by the audience

Let us start with the most recent scenario that exemplifies WWE's ineptness in handling its talents. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE. Since his return from leukemia, Reigns has been booked strongly so far - which is a good thing. However, this booking has come at the cost of some of the most painful segments in WWE TV history.

The whole scenario between Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre is doing no good for any of the talents involved. Moreover, this feud is actually dragging the promising talent of McIntyre.

McIntyre has been pinned twice by Reigns so far in 2019 - whereas the Scottish Psychopath has done nothing notable throughout the year. Moreover, these three are repeating the same segment in every episode of RAW and SmackDown Live, thus pushing the fans away from the product.

1 / 3 NEXT