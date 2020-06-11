3 huge predictions for WWE Backlash 2020

WWE could add one more match to the Backlash pay-per-view.

Will the former Universal Champion make a surprising return on June 14?

Mysterio and his son, Dominick could show up at Backlash.

The next landmark in WWE's pay-per-view caravan, Backlash, is just four days away. Scheduled for June 14, 2020, the event will emanate from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

The company has already announced seven high-profile clashes for the show. While 'The Rated-R Superstar' Edge will take on Randy Orton in what is being advertised as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever', Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Furthermore, Braun Strowman is scheduled to defend his Universal Title against The Miz and John Morrison in a 2-on-1 handicap match and Nia Jax will clash against Asuka for the RAW Women's Title.

Thus, there is no denying the fact that the match card for Backlash looks stacked. Truth be told, WWE deserves a lot of credit for how they have been booking their shows recently, especially under the current pandemic.

Ssocial media has been buzzing with speculations and rumors about this show. Thus, to feed into this widespread curiosity, here are three predictions for the event.

#3. Angel Garza inadvertently costs Andrade his title match against Apollo Crews

A possible clash between the two is on the horizon

WWE has made it official that Apollo Crews will be defending his United States Title against Andrade at Backlash 2020. However, this could lead to something more - something huge.

Andrade clashed against Kevin Owens and Angel Garza in a No. 1 contender's match for the United States Title this week on RAW. The match lived up to the expectations as the trio did manage to put on a great performance. However, the match ended with Andrade pinning Garza to become the next in line to challenge for the US title.

Advertisement

While Zelina Vega did her best to eliminate any chances of a potential dent in the duo's friendship during a backstage segment later on the show, it seems like the two Latin Superstars are on the verge of colliding sooner or later.

Creative could have Garza get involved in the US Title match at Backlash, only to cost Andrade the title inadvertently. This could then lead to an infuriated Andrade beating the living daylights out of his partner, laying down the breadcrumbs for an exciting feud in the due process.

Angel Garza vs Andrade would certainly be a feud to look forward to following Backlash. The former's charisma and the latter's versatility would compliment each other to put on quite a contest in the mid-cards.

#2 Dominick attacks Seth Rollins at Backlash

Aleister Black was attacked by Seth Rollins and Co. this week on RAW.

While WWE has already announced seven matches for Backlash 2020, it could end up adding a few more on the list. One such contest could be Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black. Yes, given how things have been unfolding on WWE's flagship show Monday Night RAW, a high-profile bout between the duo seems inevitable.

Yes, after The Dutch Destroyer and Humberto Carrillo defeated Austin Theory and Buddy Murphy in a tag team match this week on RAW, Seth Rollins joined forces with his disciples to attack the babyface duo. The heels then went on to beat the living daylights out of Aleister Black. Thus, a potential Black vs Rollins on June 14 seems totally apt.

On top of that, Seth Rollins has another angle going on against Rey Mysterio and Creative has got the latter's son Dominick involved in the same as well. Furthermore, with reports of Dominick making his in-ring debut sooner than later to fight alongside his father, the odds of him showing up on June 14 is quite high.

WWE could have Seth Rollins and his faction gang up on Aleister at Backlash only for Rey Mysterio and his son to show up to make the save.

This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a mouthwatering feud following the pay-per-view.

#1 The Fiend attacks Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is the current WWE Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship in a 2-on-1 handicap match against The Miz and John Morrison at Backlash. However, there is not much buzz surrounding this bout. Furthermore, the outcome of the match seems far too predictable. However, given the recent reports, we could be in for something huge.

Rumor has it that 'The Fiend' could return at the upcoming pay-per-view to attack 'The Monster among Men'. And rightfully so, given how their match ended at Money in the Bank, Wyatt returning to lay down the breadcrumbs for another bout seems totally apt.

FYI, Wyatt has been off WWE TV ever since his match at MITB. However, WWE could have 'The Eater of Worlds' return at Backlash to lay waste to the current Universal Champion after his match.

Not only an angle like the one mentioned above would grab a lot of eyeballs but it would also set up their feud beautifully. We'll have to wait until Backlash to see, of course.