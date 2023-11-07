3 huge returns, major heel turn, shocking title change - 5 surprises that could rock WWE in the rest of 2023

WWE 2023 has been nothing short of incredible. Stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes have seemingly made the product better than ever for many fans.

This year's biggest annual event, WWE WrestleMania 39, featured thrilling bouts and celebrity appearances. This year's Backlash, Superstar Spectacle, Night of Champions, and Money in the Bank were held outside of the United States and received praise from all over the world.

However, roughly two months of 2023 remain, and more spectacular moments await the fan base. Here are five potential surprises for the remaining part of the year.

#5. CM Punk returns after nine years

CM Punk has undoubtedly been among the hottest stars in the professional wrestling industry since his AEW debut in 2021. However, Punk is no longer with the promotion after Tony Khan terminated his contract in September.

Fans have been anticipating The Straight Edge Superstar's return to WWE, which could realistically happen at Survivor Series WarGames in his hometown of Chicago.

The Straight Edge Superstar could surprise his fans by returning after nine long years, changing the landscape of the industry in the process.

#4. Randy Orton returns after over a year

One of the Greatest Of All Time, Randy Orton, has been a mainstay in WWE for over two decades. He is currently out with a severe back injury but is expected to return very soon.

The Viper could return to WWE this year to start a program with someone like Roman Reigns, Gunther, Seth Rollins, or Logan Paul. He could instantly create a never-before pop from the in-house audience when he makes a comeback.

#3. WWE SmackDown invades RAW

There has been a buzz about a potential battle of the brands at Survivor Series 2023 since Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown General Manager.

Aldis has since made significant changes to how things work on the blue brand and also started a cold conflict with the WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce.

The heat could increase to greater levels in the upcoming weeks, and SmackDown could invade RAW, similar to what happened during the build-up to Survivor Series 2017. The moment will surprise the arena and shake the red brand's roster to its core.

#2. AJ Styles returns and turns heel

AJ Styles has been out with a kayfabe injury since he suffered an assault at the hands of The Bloodline. Fans have been anticipating his return ever since. Could he turn on his fans when he makes a comeback?

After The Phenomenal One suffered an injury, LA Knight entered the scene, teamed up with John Cena against The Bloodline at Fastlane, and faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

The multi-time world champion may feel LA Knight took his spotlight, and fans didn't complain. This could lead to him turning heel and starting a rivalry with LA Knight. The moment will be a bitter surprise to the fans.

#1. Gunther loses his Intercontinental Championship

Gunther has been an unstoppable Intercontinental Champion for over 500 days, having defeated stars like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable to keep the title on his waist. Could he surprisingly lose the title in 2023?

The Ring General is presently feuding with The Miz, an eight-time Intercontinental Champion. The A-lister knows how to win a title he wants and could prove it sooner rather than later. Gunther could surprisingly lose his title at the hands of the two-time Grand Slam Champion in the remaining part of 2023.

Who should dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion? Let us know in the comments section.

