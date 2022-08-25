3 Huge things that could happen at Clash at the Castle 2022 

Clash at the Castle will witness WWE returning to the United Kingdom to host its first major stadium event since SummerSlam 1992.

The event will be hosted by the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3, 2022.

WWE has announced five matches for the upcoming event so far. While Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan will clash against Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On top of that, Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in singles action, and Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. the trio of RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in a six-women tag team match are also scheduled for the event.

Judging by the solid match card, the event promises to be another blockbuster. On that note, let's take a look at three things that could happen on September 3:

#3. Ronda Rousey attacks Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle

Shayna Baszler is scheduled to face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle. However, the former walking out as the new Women's Champion seems to be a very distant possibility.

WWE could have Morgan earn a hard-fought victory against her opponent to retain her title.

However, the night may not end too well for the current champ as potential interference from Ronda Rousey could be on the cards.

The creative team could have The Rowdy One interrupt Morgan after her win to attack her. This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for an intense feud between the rivals in the coming days.

#2. WWE books a tag team match between Edge, Beth Phoenix and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day for the event

The Judgment Day has an ongoing angle with Edge and The Mysterios on the red brand. While a match between Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor was speculated for Clash at the Castle, recent reports suggest that the rumored match could be an intergender tag match instead.

Well, the breadcrumbs for the same were laid down on the latest edition of RAW. Monday's RAW saw Beth Phoenix coming to the aid of his husband Edge and confronting the heel stable.

Thus, WWE could have the husband-wife duo join forces with Rey Mysterio to challenge the heel stable at Clash at the Castle.

Fans can expect WWE to officially book the aforementioned match on the next episode of RAW.

#1. Karrion Kross costs Drew McIntyre his match against Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with a sea of fans behind him at Clash at the Castle.

However, as per the recent betting odds, The Head of the Table seems favorite to retain his title at the event.

On another note, as per the recent rumors, Drew McIntyre is set to take on Karrion Kross in the main event of Extreme Rules 2022. Thus, to explain his loss, the creative team could have Karrion Kross interrupt the championship match to cost McIntyre the title.

This would then set up their rumored match for Extreme Rules.

Which match will steal the show on September 3rd? Let us know in the comments section below.

