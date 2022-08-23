The Judgment Day may be in an intergender tag match at WWE Clash at The Castle - Reports 

According to a recent report, plans for The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at The Castle have been revealed.

The Judgment Day, which was created by Edge after WrestleMania Backlash, initially consisted of himself, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. However, the stable opened its arms to Finn Balor after they won a six-person intergender tag match at Hell in a Cell.

Unfortunately, the members betrayed Edge and kicked him out of the group. According to a new report from Cultaholic, an advertising poster was spotted that showcased Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley against Edge and The Mysterios.

It would be interesting to see if Hunter books the intergender match at one of the biggest shows of the year. Last night, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest were confronted by Beth Phoenix. The Glamazon may end up replacing Dominik Mysterio.

Beth Phoenix confronts The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Glamazon was last seen on WWE programming when she teamed up with her Rated-R Superstar husband to face The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble 2022.

Over the past few weeks, Beth Phoenix has been teasing a return through her social media accounts. Earlier this year, Edge created The Judgment Day but lost control after being kicked out of the group. Since his return, he has vowed to disband the group.

Last night, Edge was in his hometown where he faced Damian Priest in the main event of WWE RAW. After hitting the Canadian Destroyer and Spear, he won the match but was attacked by the stable. In the final moments, Phoenix jumped into action to stop the beatdown by the stable.

She came to the aid of her husband and confronted the group who backed away. It will be interesting to see if she plays a part in the upcoming premium live event by teaming up with Edge and The Mysterios to take out the stable.

