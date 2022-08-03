3 Huge things that could happen in WWE shortly (August 3, 2022) 

July 2022 was a rollercoaster ride for WWE. A lot has changed in the company in a very short period- from Vince McMahon's retirement to Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan becoming the Co-CEO of the promotion to Triple H being named the head of Creative.

With The Game at the helm of Creative, a lot is expected to change in the coming days. While the product has shown glimpses of improvement in the last couple of weeks, fans will be hoping for more in the days to follow.

Meanwhile, the returns of Bayley (accompanied by Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) and Edge, plus the rumors of Sasha Banks & Naomi coming to terms with the company, have left fans delighted. Thus, we could be in for some exciting times in the coming weeks.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three huge things that could happen in the company in the days to come.

#3. Big push for Triple H's favourites

When Ciampa made his main roster debut on WWE's flagship show, a lot was expected of him, given his stupendous run in NXT. However, The Blackheart seemed lost amongst the crowd, thanks to some poor booking decisions.

Nonetheless, things seem to have changed in the last couple of weeks as the former NXT Champion has received a major push to become the number 1 contender for the United States Title.

Truth be told, the company has a history of mishandling NXT call-ups. However, expect that to change with The Game being the head of the creative department. Fans can expect a major push for superstars like Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Ciampa and other mid-carders in the coming weeks.

#2. Sasha Banks & Naomi's return to WWE and the revival of the Women's Tag Team division

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps An agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE.



- WrestlingNewsCO An agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE. - WrestlingNewsCO https://t.co/MoiTzBdbjD

Rumors of Sasha Banks & Naomi's potential return to the company have been making the rounds for quite some time now. While nothing seems to be final yet, the odds of the duo making their return to the company in the coming days are very high.

On another note, the Women's Tag Team Titles have been on the shelf since the infamous walkout of Naomi & Banks. While there were reports of WWE booking a tournament to crown the new champs, that didn't happen.

However, with The Boss & Glow returning to the company in the coming days, plus The Cerebral Assassin being at the helm of things, we could be in for the revival of the Women's Tag Team division.

Expect the creative team to start taking the Women's Tag Team division seriously with bonds and teams forming naturally rather than WWE putting two Superstars together for the sake of a match.

#1. Roman Reigns loses his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



He has been WWE Universal Champion for over 700 days.



One of the greatest runs of all time. It's been 957 days since Roman Reigns was pinned.He has been WWE Universal Champion for over 700 days.One of the greatest runs of all time. It's been 957 days since Roman Reigns was pinned. He has been WWE Universal Champion for over 700 days. One of the greatest runs of all time. 🔥 https://t.co/a4NqjqPWXB

After prevailing over Brock Lesnar in the Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, the possibility of The Scottish Warrior defeating The Tribal Chief is quite high.

It should be noted that WWE has been building McIntyre as a force to reckon with since his return. The Scottish Warrior has picked up clean wins over Sami Zayn and Sheamus and it won't be surprising if he prevails over Reigns at Clash of the Castle.

Also, with the event scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom on September 3, 2022, it seems WWE is building things up for the crowning of The Scottish Warrior. Thus, Reigns' days as the Champion could be numbered.

