3 iconic moments when WWE Superstars disposed of their old gear

Although not mentioned enough, a WWE Superstar's attire plays a pivotal role in making or breaking their careers.

Think about it. Would The Undertaker still be considered the ominous Prince of Darkness had he traded his signature all-black attire for tie-dye shirts and rainbow-covered moon boots?

The gear may not make the man or woman, but looking the part certainly goes a long way in pro wrestling, no matter the gimmick.

It's time to recollect a few occasions when WWE Superstars did away with their iconic ring gear and how their career trajectory changed for the better or for the worse.

#3. Dean Ambrose sets his Shield gear ablaze

In a controversial move, WWE decided to turn Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) heel on the same night Roman Reigns announced that his real-life battle with leukemia had resurfaced and that he'd be taking some time off.

Although it would've made more sense to keep The Shield alive as a two-man team in honor of Reigns, this sadly didn't happen. Instead, Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins shortly after winning the WWE Raw Tag Team titles later that night, thus turning heel.

Dean would soon twist the knife in Rollins' back even further by burning the iconic Shield uniform he'd worn for several years as a member of the group.

All in all, this gimmick change wasn't well received as it didn't have much of a payoff in retrospect and amounted to pretty much nothing more than Dean wearing a mask to "protect" himself from the "ill" WWE Universe.

#2. Kane unmasks on WWE programming for the first time

On June 23, 2003, The Big Red Machine came within a split second of dethroning Triple H and subsequently becoming the World Heavyweight Champion.

Luckily for The Game, he had backup in the form of his Evolution stablemates Ric Flair and Randy Orton. Unfortunately for Kane, the constant interference cost him not only the match but his mask as well. After a few moments of hesitation, Kane reluctantly removed his mask.

In the weeks that followed, The Big Red Machine was convinced that no one understood the pain he went through in regards to being burned. He set JR on fire, tombstoned Linda McMahan, and electrocuted Shane McMahan's manhood.

For the time being, Kane was a deranged, mentally scarred madman with no conscience. Moreover, this gimmick shift is regarded as one of the best things that ever happened. At least, initially.

#1. Nikki Cross trashes her superhero getup via social media

If anyone was hoping that Nikki Cross would have a change of heart and resume being (almost) a superhero, it doesn't appear that an A.S.H. revival is coming anytime soon.

Cross recently posted a photo of her former superhero costume in the garbage, paying homage to the iconic 1967 Amazing Spider-Man storyline, "Spider-Man No More". And unlike the 24/7 title, this time it didn't miss the trash can.

The former WWE Raw Women's Champion is scheduled to be part of the Women's WarGames match this Saturday, as she'll be teaming up with Damage CTRL to take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (Mia Yim), and a mystery partner.

It's not much of a secret that Nikki's former gimmick didn't have the potential that her psycho character does. Now that she's reverted back to her old ways, there's a better chance she'll be able to reach new heights on the main roster.

To sum things up, this gimmick change could prove to be a mistake like Dean's 2018 gimmick change or a breath of fresh air like the classic 2003 Kane Heel turn.

