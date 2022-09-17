Former world champion; Knockouts Champs - 3 IMPACT Wrestling stars with contracts expiring around the end of 2022

IMPACT Wrestling may not be as big as WWE and AEW in terms of size and reach, but the promotion still puts forth a strong product. It attracts many talented performers from all around the world and has featured stars (Tomohiro Ishii, Bullet Club) from New Japan over the last few years.

As the calendar edges towards the end of 2022, some current IMPACT wrestlers might be working their final angles. A lot depends on plans within the company and if certain stars decide to move on to a different promotion.

While both WWE and AEW like to sign stars to multi-year contracts, IMPACT often signs wrestlers to shorter deals. With the final quarter of 2022 upon us, here are three current IMPACT stars with deals expiring around the end of this year.

#3 Tasha Steelz will become a free agent at the end of this year

Tasha Steelz @RealTSteelz How Flava walks in the room… How Flava walks in the room… 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/pl2N2zwdJx

Steelz is a former Knockouts Champion and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team titleholder. She was initially paired with Kiera Hogan for her first title reign, but Hogan has since left the company for AEW.

Tasha's second tag title reign came alongside her current ally, Savannah. While the latter is much bigger than her opponents, she often serves as the mini-boss for those facing Steelz.

The former Knockouts Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with Killer Kelly. Steelz is loud and brash and seems like a good fit to stay. Whether she chooses to do so towards the end of 2022 is still up for debate.

#2 Sami Callihan's current IMPACT deal expires in January 2023

Callihan is a former IMPACT World Champion but hasn't held a title in a few years. He's been a loyal member of the roster and has worked feuds on the undercard of the main event. He's currently embroiled in an ongoing hardcore storyline with Moose and Steve Maclin.

The Death Machine is one of the performers who can be a great antihero or a hated heel. His work is so good that he could have his choice of where to work in 2023.

The company has treated him well so Sami could opt to re-sign. He may also decide to terrorize another company once his current contract expires at the end of January 2023.

#1 Deonna Purrazzo will become a free agent at the end of 2022

Deonna Purrazzo is usually holding a title in IMPACT.

The former two-time Knockouts Champion will be a coveted performer if she opts not to re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling. She's one of the top female wrestlers in the world and could be the greatest Knockout in the promotion's history.

Purrazzo has been booked stronger than most champions before her, except for a recent loss to Masha Slamovich. The latter is on a Goldberg-like undefeated streak and could be the next Knockouts Champion.

Due to Masha's heavy push, Purrazzo may look to work elsewhere. She has appeared in WWE and has friends in AEW (Britt Baker). Deonna would instantly be one of the top performers in the women's division. Wherever she goes next, the women in that promotion will be put on notice.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far