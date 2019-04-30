3 important things WWE cleverly told us Monday Night RAW this week (29 April 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

It should be money

Following a great episode of Monday Night RAW last week, the excitement was sky-high this week, and Vince McMahon's billion dollar company did not let down the fans. It was an exciting edition of RAW this week with some important announcements and impressive matches.

The company already announced that Alexa Bliss would announce the male and female participants from the red brand for the Money in the Bank Ladder matches. The Goddess chose Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin for the men's ladder match while Naomi, Dana Brooke, Natalya and Bliss herself were the female participants for the women's ladder match.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson surprisingly swapped brands this week. They faced the Usos, and the Viking Raiders dismantled the Lucha House Party two weeks in a row. Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio locked horns in a non-title WrestleMania rematch where the latter pinned the former. Bray Wyatt also presented the Firefly Fun House after he came back with a new gimmick last week.

Moreover, Sami Zayn continued to diss the fans, and Bobby Lashley entered the feud between Miz and Shane McMahon. The RAW Women's Championship match got more interesting when Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch had a colossal brawl.

It was an entertaining episode of the flagship show. Here we discuss three things WWE cleverly told us on RAW this week.

#3 Bobby Lashley could cost the Miz at Money in the Bank

Lashley and Shane McMahon stood tall on RAW

Another match got set for Money in the Bank next month as the Miz challenged Shane McMahon for a rematch at XL Centre. Unlike the Showcase of Immortals, where it was a Falls Count Anywhere match, it will be a Steel Cage match at Money in the Bank. However, things got interesting as Bobby Lashley entered this rivalry.

Lashley appeared on the Miz TV this week, where he took a shot at Miz. As a matter of fact, he iinsulted Miz's father, and the eight-time Intercontinental Champion started attacking Lashley. It led to a match between the two men on RAW. The All Might Bobby Lashley won the bout with the assistance of Shane McMahon, and the latter assaulted the Miz after the match.

The rivalry between Miz and Shane McMahon garnered the attention of the WWE Universe, and the company took the right decision by extending the rivalry. Judging by the scenario this week, Bobby Lashley could cost Miz the steel cage match at Money in the Bank. The Miz and Lashley could start a fresh rivalry after Money in the Bank.

