3 Indications that 37-year-old star is WWE-bound

A big superstar is rumored to be making his way to WWE. He is not someone who has been with the promotion earlier, but someone who already enjoys massive popularity with the WWE Universe. He's none other than Joe Hendry.Hendry is a former TNA World Champion and has made occasional appearances on WWE's development brand, NXT. He had been making these appearances because of the company's cross-over talent deal with TNA.During an interview with Chris Van Vliet four months back, he had said that his contract with TNA would expire in late 2025. Although he didn't speak up on whether he is heading to the Stamford-based promotion, there are several signs that he could be the next WWE superstar.In this listicle, we will discuss three indications that Joe Hendry might soon be making his debut at the Stamford-based promotion.#3 TNA commentator teased his departure from the companyTNA commentator, Tom Hannifan, might just have teased Hendry's departure from the company. After Hendry's match against Eric Young at the recently concluded event, TNA Victory Road, the 37-year-old superstar was seen thanking the crowd. Hannifan, who was on the mic, said that no matter where Joe Hendry goes, his home will always be right there in TNA Wrestling.This suggests that this might have been the last appearance of Joe Hendry at the Victory Road event. He might soon be making his way to the Stamford-based promotion, and therefore, he was seen thanking the fans who have backed him throughout these years.#2 Teasing John Cena matchAnother hint that Joe Hendry is headed to WWE came from himself. On his official X account, Hendry shared a post in which he is seen looking at a fan who is holding a placard that reads 'John Cena vs Hendry'.Since Hendry's TNA contract might expire in December, this year, and Cena too has his last match on December 13, 2025, who knows, that these two superstars can also get in a match.#1 WWE wants himOne of the biggest signs that Joe Hendry could make his WWE debut is that the company earnestly wants him. He is loved by the fans, and that has been seen in all the appearances he has made so far.The Scottish star hit the bull's eye in his first appearance at NXT last year on June 18, 2024. Hendry received a huge pop in his first appearance, and the company knew that it had found a big star.He made history this year when he made his debut at the Royal Rumble, and then also made his WrestleMania 41 debut against Randy Orton. The kind of pop Joe Hendry received at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was stunning. Even Randy Orton was seen impressed with the crowd cheering for Hendry.Triple H has also been impressed with the kind of reception Joe Hendry has received so far. Therefore, Hunter won't make it late in getting Hendry under his wings. Next year, the 37-year-old superstar might make another WrestleMania appearance. However, by then, he might be a full-fledged WWE superstar.