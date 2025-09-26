TNA star Joe Hendry drops major John Cena tease amid WWE Retirement Tour

  • home icon
By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 26, 2025 09:51 GMT
The Last Real Champion John Cena (Images via WWE's Official Website)

John Cena announced that he will be stepping away from in-ring competition at last year's Money in the Bank PLE. He announced that he will have a year long retirement tour which will start in January and end in December. With only 5 dates left on Cena's schedule, Joe Hendry has teased an encounter with the Last Real Champion.

Cena started off his retirement tour by being the runner-up in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He then won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes. This led to his 17th World title win in the Night 2 main event of WrestleMania.

Cena had some great feuds during this run with the likes of Randy Orton, R-Truth and CM Punk while succesfully defending the title. He lost the title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam after turning back into a babyface on the SmackDown before the event.

Now there are only 5 dates left before the Cenation leader rides off into the sunset. Amidst this, former TNA Champion Joe Hendry teased a match with Cena by sharing a cryptic post on X. He shared an image where he is looking at a fan sign that says "Hendry vs Cena".

While there's a very small chance of this happening, it would be exciting to see these two square off in the ring.

John Cena will face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel

John Cena faced Brock Lesnar at the WrestlePalooza PLE last week in a very short match. Throughout the match, Lesnar dominated Cena and pinned him after hitting him with 5 F5s.

Following this, John Cena took to X to ask the fans if they would like to see him face AJ Styles during his remaining dates. Styles immediately said that he's ready to face Cena. After only a few hours, the match was made official through the social media handles of WWE.

Fans are very excited to see this match as it is one of the most iconic rivalries of Cena's career.

