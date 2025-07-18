3 Indications Triple H has given up on 34-year-old megastar in WWE

Under the creative leadership of Triple H, WWE has executed many storylines and turns. This is evident from John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber this year and later becoming the 17-time World Champion.

The Game has also brought many mainstream celebrities to television to attract a larger audience. One of the stars whom the King of Kings incorporated into a WWE storyline was Travis Scott.

The 34-year-old megastar was part of one of the biggest storylines in the Stamford-based promotion, as he was directly linked to The Rock & John Cena's association.

Despite this, here are three indications that imply the Chief Content Officer has seemingly given up on the 34-year-old megastar in WWE.

#3. No mention of Travis Scott on television

Scott was part of Elimination Chamber 2025, where he made his presence felt with the Final Boss. Later, when Cena turned heel, WWE established a faction with Travis, Rock, and the Franchise Player.

Even, the megastar aided Cena at WrestleMania 41 to dethrone Cody Rhodes and become the new champion. Since then, there has been no mention of Travis Scott on TV.

It's worth noting that despite his absence, The Rock has been mentioned on TV multiple times. However, there is no such reference to Scott, which indicates that Triple H has seemingly given up on him.

#2. Triple H subtly took shots at Scott during post-show press conference

At SummerSlam 2025, Jelly Roll will be in a tag team match with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. During the post-show press conference at Evolution, Triple H took shots at Travis.

The CCO highlighted how celebrities frequently express their commitment to the Stamford-based promotional storyline. However, only a few can end up being as successful as Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny. Not mentioning Scott is a major yet subtle confirmation of Triple H taking shots at him in this statement.

#1. Online backlash from the WWE Universe could be another sign

John Cena delivered a pipebomb segment before Night of Champions 2025, which made fans realise that Cena's heel turn is worth watching. It also sparked a new debate that the inclusion of Travis Scott was the primary reason behind WWE ruining the Last Real Champion retirement tour.

As the Triple H era is famous for listening to the fans, the Game might probably decide to give up on the popular rapper following backlash from the audience.

