3 Ways John Cena’s WWE Pipebomb was better than CM Punk’s and 3 it wasn’t

WWE Superstar John Cena landed the ultimate blow to CM Punk on this week’s episode of SmackDown. After putting The Second City Saint through a table, the Undisputed WWE Champion sat on the turnbuckles and delivered a Pipebomb-style promo, something that made Punk famous more than a decade back.

Here are three reasons why Cena outshone The Straight Edge Superstar with his version of the pipebomb, and three reasons why Punk’s original 2011 version still stands tall.

#3. New version: John Cena delivered a scripted pipebomb

Trending

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Back in June 2011, CM Punk walked into the arena and sat down on the ramp to speak his mind to the WWE Universe. In comparison, John Cena’s pipebomb from this week’s blue-branded show carried scripted lines. Owing to this, The Last Real Champion had more polished punches that carried a stronger impact.

John Cena didn’t miss a beat and deconstructed everything The Second City Saint was about. Additionally, he mentioned the names of former stars who were in Punk’s shadow when he was the WWE Champion, saying hello to Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder). Adding something extra, he even asked the USA Network to stay happy with the two and a half minutes he won’t be using by finishing his promo early.

#3. Old version: CM Punk delivered a raw pipebomb

The scripted and polished version of John Cena’s pipebomb definitely entertained fans in its own way. However, it was the raw thoughts, feelings, and truths CM Punk had spat out 14 years ago that moved people. The Second City Saint delivered something totally that neither the fans nor WWE expected.

Despite not delivering rehearsed lines, Punk’s words cut deep and showcased how his effort wasn’t recognized by the company. His main complaint was not being in the main event of WrestleMania, which also became a big deal ahead of WrestleMania 41 this year. Thus, the unscripted nature of Punk's pipebomb made it special.

#2. New Version: John Cena delivered his pipebomb after demolishing CM Punk

John Cena faced R-Truth in a singles match on the latest episode of SmackDown. The former 24/7 Champion had brought his A game to his former “childhood hero” after abandoning his identity as a comic relief. Afraid, Cena tried to abandon the match and exit the arena with his Undisputed WWE Championship. When Truth followed him, The Never Seen 17 hit him with the title, which caused CM Punk to enter the arena.

However, the Last Real Champion caught The Second City Saint in the face with the title as well and put him through a table in the center of the ring. He then proceeded to mock Punk in the biggest way possible by doing his version of The Straight Edge Superstar’s most popular promo.

Having the Chicago native lying demolished throughout this monologue added a lot of impact to John Cena’s pipebomb. Especially considering that the two of them will be fighting for the final time at the upcoming 2025 Night of Champions. If the storyline makes Cena retain gold, The Franchise Player will always have the claim to delivering the final blow as well as the final mic drop.

#2. Old Version: CM Punk had attacked the actual powerholders in WWE

Although John Cena destroyed his future title challenger before delivering his pipebomb, CM Punk had actually taken shots at a much bigger and riskier target: WWE itself. He cost The Last Real Champion a match against R-Truth, who put Cena through a table with Punk’s help. He then sat down on the ramp of the arena and verbally attacked the 17-time WWE World Champion.

In doing so, he also slammed the company’s then-boss, Vince McMahon, his family, and The Rock. The Second City Saint threatened to quit the Stamford-based promotion after winning the WWE Championship and defending it in NJPW or ROH. Lastly, when he came back for a second round of fire against Mr. McMahon, the backstage crew cut the power to his mic, which technically silenced him.

Thus, while John Cena hurled several insults and mocked The Straight Edge Superstar, his words didn’t leave him at risk. However, the same wasn’t true for Punk back in 2011, as this promo escalated tensions between him and the company. Three years later, the former three-time World Heavyweight Champion was fired from WWE.

#1. New Version: John Cena completely dismantled CM Punk’s original pipebomb

John Cena lampooned Punk's legendary pipebomb on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Last Real Champion recited almost all the things Punk said, including the fact that he liked him, while also waving at the camera and pretending to break the fourth wall.

The Never Seen 17 highlighted how he was sick of Punk calling himself The Best in the World, when he was the Greatest of All Time. The Straight Edge Superstar had accused Cena for being a Vince McMahon bootlicker back in 2011, and The Franchise Player called him Mr. TKO this Friday.

He even tapped on his mic to show that it was still working, and nobody backstage was going to stop him from speaking his mind. Thus, the Undisputed WWE Champion delivered a better promo on the shoulders of the original pipebomb, taking measured and lethally accurate shots.

#1. Old Version: Pipebomb immortalized CM Punk in pro wrestling

While John Cena had the advantage of tearing down CM Punk’s original promo, the latter had the advantage of being the first outrageously outspoken man in WWE. The Last Real Champion pulled better punches, but The Second City Saint had something fresh and unseen then, which made him immortal in the eyes of pro wrestling fans.

This is evident from the fact that the WWE Universe kept chanting the name of CM Punk despite his exit in 2014, for almost all the nine years that he was gone. For more than half a decade, Punk wasn’t even an active wrestler in any promotion till he joined AEW in August 2021. This speaks volumes about the weight those few minutes carried for all pro wrestling fans.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in this iconic Cena-Punk rivalry and who will win their final encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More