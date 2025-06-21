Ex-WWE star Nic Nemeth breaks silence after being called out by John Cena during his Pipebomb

John Cena left the wrestling world stunned at the end of Friday Night SmackDown. Following his short match against R-Truth and a brawl with CM Punk, he proceeded to cut his own version of the latter's iconic Pipebomb promo to end the show.

The Undisputed WWE Champion broke the fourth wall, much like how Punk did 14 years ago. Among the most shocking things Cena said was the admission that he held talent down when he needed to, specifically calling out Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth.

The latter, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, has seemingly responded to John Cena name-dropping him on SmackDown. Nemeth posted a Danger Zone GIF from the television show Archer on his official X/Twitter handle:

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has also responded to Cena on X. It remains to be seen if Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) will acknowledge the callout, given he is a part of AEW.

This entire ordeal ended with John Cena blowing a kiss to CM Punk. The two will face off for the Undisputed WWE Title at next Saturday's Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint can dethrone his greatest rival, given his stellar track record against Cena in title matches.

