Former WWE star responds to John Cena after he namedrops him during his pipebomb on SmackDown

Moments ago on WWE SmackDown, John Cena delivered his version of the pipebomb on CM Punk. During the promo, he namedropped Matt Cardona, Claudio Castagnoli, and Nic Nemeth, which caught Cardona's attention.

Cena was in action against R-Truth in the main event of this week's edition of the blue brand. Truth got the win after Cena planted him with the Undisputed WWE Title, leading to a DQ finish.

Post-match, John Cena engaged in a brawl with CM Punk ahead of their title match at Night of Champions. The reigning champion put the challenger through a table and recreated Punk's iconic pipebomb promo from 2011. On X, Cardona sent a one-word message to the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Hey @JohnCena," wrote Cardona.

John Cena and CM Punk will cross paths for the final time before the former retires by the end of 2025. Their feud began after the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, where Cena teamed up with Logan Paul in a losing effort to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match.

Cena became a 17-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 41, defeating Cody Rhodes to win the title. Meanwhile, Punk hasn't held a championship since returning to WWE, but could be a three-time WWE Champion by next week.

