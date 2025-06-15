5 Things WWE should do at Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions will be held on June 28, 2025. The Saudi Arabia premium live event will see the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Additionally, John Cena will be defending the Undisputed Championship against CM Punk.

With less than two weeks available to build the PLE's final match card, here are five things Triple H and his team should do at Night of Champions.

#5. Sami Zayn should win the King of the Ring Tournament

Sami Zayn has advanced to the semifinal round of KOTR after overcoming Penta, Bron Breakker, and Dominik Mysterio. The Canadian luchador will be facing Randy Orton to make his way to the finals, where he may possibly meet Cody Rhodes. While WWE may want to make The American Nightmare this year’s KOTR, Zayn would be the better choice for the company.

Cody Rhodes is in an active feud with John Cena right now and can claim a title shot down the line. However, this won’t be the case with the OG Bloodline member. Moreover, if the Canadian loses KOTR, WWE will need to build a fresh opponent for Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship defense at SummerSlam.

The Stamford-based promotion can use Zayn to solidify The Ring General’s second run as the world champ or put the belt on Zayn. Gunther picked up the win in their last singles match on a RAW episode back in October 2024, where he defended the World Heavyweight Championship.

#4. John Cena should exit Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed WWE Champion

John Cena will have to deal with two people trying to take the Undisputed WWE Championship from him in Saudi Arabia. While he will be facing CM Punk in a singles match and putting his title on the line, Cena will also have to be careful of Seth Rollins.

Notably, The Visionary had bared his fangs at The Last Real Champion on this week’s episode of RAW. Laughing, he looked The Franchise Player in the eye while holding his Money in the Bank briefcase. Moreover, he was present with Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker, who could easily help him cash in the MITB contract.

However, John Cena still has 17 appearances left in his retirement tour. If he drops the Undisputed WWE Championship with a big number of appearances left, it would completely derail his iconic heel turn. His threats of ruining pro wrestling will also fall flat prematurely. Thus, Cena should exit Saudi Arabia with the Undisputed gold around his waist and should neither lose to Punk nor get dethroned by Rollins.

#3. Jade Cargill should win the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Jade Cargill defeated Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven on this week’s episode of SmackDown to qualify for the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. With this, the 33-year-old star has taken the first major steps in her singles career in WWE. Now, The Storm should go on to win the QOTR and face Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam.

Jade Cargill is a former AEW TBS Champion and held the title for a whopping 508 days. While she did a great job alongside Bianca Belair as a Tag Team Champion, fans are eager to see her win a singles title. She has already had a few run-ins with Tiffany Stratton, and a title match against the WWE Women’s Champion should be in store for her.

Additionally, Naomi is Ms. Money in the Bank and the current nemesis of Jade Cargill. The Glow also has a feud with Stratton, who had prevented her from dethroning Nia Jax last year. Thus, these three wrestlers colliding at SummerSlam would be ‘best for business.’

#2. Gunther should defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg

Bill Goldberg has been making a lot of noise and could soon make his WWE return. The legend has a beef to settle with Gunther after the latter insulted him in front of his family at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE. While security officials had stopped him last time, the Hall of Famer will now come prepared with his in-ring gear for the Austrian.

Notably, the former WCW stalwart will be fighting his retirement match this year and hanging up his boots. Thus, the Stamford-based promotion should use this chance and pit him against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Aside from being a great match to establish The Ring General’s second run as the world champ, it would also give Goldberg a worthy send-off from WWE.

#1. Naomi should try to cash in her Money in the Bank contract

This week on SmackDown, Naomi cut an in-ring promo alongside Tiffany Stratton. The Glow said that she was the one with the briefcase this year and would cash in on Tiffy. However, when the WWE Women’s Champion asked her to go ahead and do it, Naomi said that she would strike when The Buff Barbie would least expect it.

While this would be a great strategy for her, the former TNA star should attempt a cash-in at Night of Champions. However, WWE should be cautious and not hand a defeat to The Glow, as this could negate her MITB contract. This would instantly thwart the momentum of her great heel turn. It will be interesting to see what happens in Saudi Arabia.

