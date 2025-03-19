3 Indications that Triple H has given up on Austin Theory in WWE

Austin Theory is a former WWE United States Champion and has had some incredible moments in his career in the company till now. However, most of those accomplishments and memorable moments came under the aegis of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H's creative regime has taken over WWE, the success story of Theory hasn't been the same.

The A-Town star has been stuck in the mid-card and isn't featured on WWE TV every week, which makes the WWE Universe question Triple H's thoughts on the star. Theory has proved time and time again that he is one of the most versatile performers in the squared circle, and can put on a grand show if given the opportunity.

Let's check out a few reasons why many feel that Triple H has given up on the former United States Champion.

#3. Got squashed by Jey Uso in 10 seconds

During the latest episode of WWE RAW in Brussels, Austin Theory went one-on-one with the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner. While fans expected a banger of a match between two great in-ring performers, most couldn't even settle down before the match got over.

Barely 10 seconds into the match, Jey Uso hit Austin Theory with a cross body and squashed him, which ended up being another massive shock for the WWE Universe. The squash match made the fans sit and take notice and while it elevated Jey's position ahead of WrestleMania, it ended up burying Theory and his momentum.

#2. Stuck in the mid-card division

The biggest factor that has been a massive obstacle to Austin Theory's success is that he has been stuck in the mid-card division for quite some time now. The former Money in the Bank winner ended up winning the tag team titles alongside Grayson Waller at WrestleMania XL, which is when things looked good.

However, right after dropping the titles, Theory's career trajectory has been on a downward slope, with the star stuck in the mid-card division in random matches almost once a month.

#1. WWE hasn't turned Austin Theory face yet

Most fans around the world have been wanting WWE to turn Austin Theory face for the first time on the main roster. The former United States Champion has been having issues with Grayson Waller for quite a few months now, but their bond as a tag team looks quite strong.

Waller and Theory breaking up as a tag team has been the expected storyline for quite some time now, but it hasn't been done yet for some reason. One of the biggest reasons that could be in the play for this is that Triple H has completely given up on the star. This is why he hasn't been using the WrestleMania card for the big break-up between the two which could turn Theory into a babyface.

It is still surprising to see such an incredible talent being wasted. Fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for the star in the future.

